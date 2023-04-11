Parler Share
Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel on Sunday in Windsor, England. (Max Mumby - Indigo / Getty Images)

Royal Watchers Rage After Photos of Princess Kate Surface: 'Shamed the Entire Family'

 By Maire Clayton  April 11, 2023 at 4:23pm
Catherine, Princess of Wales, made an unexpected fashion choice while attending church with her family on Easter Sunday.

She ditched her normal neutral nail polish in favor of a vibrant red hue, according to People.

While some royal watchers gushed about the coordinated blue tones the Wales family sported, others were none too pleased with the princess’ nails.

One upset individual stated on Twitter, “Too bad the whole photo op is ruined by Kate’s brazen red nail polish. It’s not protocol and Kate Middleton has shamed the entire family. Shocking.”

Reporter Lauren Maloney wrote, “Whoa! Anyone else notice the RED nail polish on Princess Kate? I thought that was against protocol!”

“Am I seeing red nails on Kate? I don’t think I’ve ever seen her with red nails since she entered the Royal Family?” another user said.

One user replied, “I don’t like it. I think the neutrals were far more consistent with royalty.”

While there is no formal rule in place for royal nail colors, there has long been an unofficial ban on red, as the late Queen Elizabeth was not a fan of bright nails, People reported.

The queen wore only Essie’s pink “ballet slippers” polish starting in 1989, according to the company’s website. The brand also stated Catherine picked its pink “allure” shade for her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

Maire Clayton




