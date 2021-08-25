Rubio Says Biden Should Threaten Taliban with Death If They 'Get in the Way' of Evacuating Americans

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio declared Wednesday morning that President Joe Biden should keep U.S. armed forces in Afghanistan until “everyone” is evacuated — and threaten to kill the Taliban if they “get in the way.”

“This morning @potus should inform the Taliban that we will be in #Afghanistan until everyone we & our allies plan to evacuate is accounted for & out of the country,” Rubio wrote in a Twitter post.

“If they cooperate it should be swift & orderly.

“If they get in the way they will be killed,” he added.

“A President that abandons Americans in order to meet a deadline set by a medieval band of terrorists will forever be disgraced,” Rubio wrote in a separate tweet.

The strong words followed an appearance Rubio made Tuesday night on the Fox News program “Hannity.”

“What the Biden administration has done in #Afganistan is shameful, disgraceful & indefensible,” Rubio tweeted along with the video of the interview.

“History is going to look back at this moment — this is going to be a big deal for decades — but this is going to be covered as one of the worst catastrophes in American foreign policy history for two reasons,” Rubio told host Sean Hannity, according to a news release from Rubio’s office.

“One, the failure of this administration to anticipate what they should have known — the red lights were flashing the whole time — that the Taliban was moving faster than they were talking, and the whole time they were oblivious to it, it seems,” Rubio said.

“And then, the botching of this evacuation, this entire process. This is the way the process should have worked. What Joe Biden should have said is, ‘We have these people and this equipment, and we are going to get it out of Afghanistan, and we will leave once we have all that stuff, and anyone that gets in the way — including the Taliban who will try to stop us — you will die if you get in our way.’”

Rubio also blasted Biden’s plans to leave by Aug. 31.

“[August 31st] is not even the deadline. That is the deadline of the last plane to take off — the real deadline is probably Friday or Saturday. It took until June or July to get 1,500 people out,” he told Hannity.

“August 31st is the last date there will be any American on the ground in terms of uniforms. The real deadline is actually this week, it’s not the 31st,” Rubio added.

Rubio noted the evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan is “not Noah’s Ark” where everyone leaves at one time.

“They are already leaving now because you can’t just put 6,000 troops and everybody on one plane. It’s not Noah’s Ark where you’re going to put everybody on there and get everybody out at one time,” Rubio said.

“The true deadline is not the 31st. They lie to people. You talk to people on the ground there, that airport is chaos. Total, complete chaos.”

