Runner with 'Jesus Saves' Written on Big Collapses During Race, Experiences Miracle Rescue

On Oct. 6, runners lined up to participate in the 2019 Medtronic TC 10 Mile race in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Among the runners was 25-year-old Tyler Moon — a former college football player, according to WTVT, fit and ready for the race.

Moon’s race bib, which traditionally identifies a runner by number and name, had a message that Moon hoped many race spectators would notice.

The race bib read, “Jesus Saves,” and as it has turned out, the message is reaching far more people than were at the Minnesota race that day.

“So, before the race, my name was originally on the bib,” Moon told WTVT. “One day I got a thought — I thought it was from God and that it should be a profession of faith — and changed it to ‘Jesus Saves,’ so that another runner or someone in the audience would see it … that Jesus saves us for eternity.”

JESUS SAVES: The man, who has no history of heart trouble, was running when he collapsed, cracking his head on the pavement. Thankfully, a runner named Jesus, a registered nurse anesthetist, was right behind him and quickly helped save his life. https://t.co/YeouqpLpFW — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) October 26, 2019

The 10-mile race started off well for Moon, but around mile 8, his heart began to give out. Without warning, Moon collapsed to the ground, smashing his face into the pavement, Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported.

Dave Soucy, a radiology technologist at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, was one of the first runners to notice Moon’s emergency.

“Just in my peripheral, I see him stagger a little bit, and then — face-first, right into the asphalt, real hard,” Soucy told Star Tribune.

Soucy was just one of the handful of medically-trained individuals who stopped to give chest compressions to Moon in his time of need.

Among the quickly-assembled team of first responders was another runner whose name happened to be Jesus.

Jesus “Jesse” Bueno, a Lakeville registered nurse anesthetist, also helped keep Moon alive until he could be hospitalized, bringing a very memorable story to the runner who had “Jesus Saves” written across his chest.

Moon is recovering from cardiac arrest, a concussion and broken bones in his face, but is thankful to have his life.

“Thank you to everyone who helped me and thanks to all the runners who stopped and saved my life,” Moon said, according to WTVT. “I believe God placed all those people there at the right time and the right place for His glory.”

“This story, I don’t think it’s about me,” Tyler Moon said. “I just went for a run and a bunch of great people stepped up and just saved my life.” https://t.co/GCynYzCI4r — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) October 20, 2019

“When I originally put ‘Jesus Saves,’ I was hoping that it would help people at the race and in Minneapolis,” he said. “I had no idea how far it would go and how it would impact the world … That’s just something I never expected but God’s plans are way greater than anything that I could ever think of.”

Moon is engaged to be married in January and is expected to be fully recovered in time for his wedding.

