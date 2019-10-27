SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Runner with 'Jesus Saves' Written on Big Collapses During Race, Experiences Miracle Rescue

People running in the London Marathon.IR Stone / ShutterstockPeople running in the London Marathon. (IR Stone / Shutterstock)

By Kim Davis
Published October 27, 2019 at 6:41am
Print

On Oct. 6, runners lined up to participate in the 2019 Medtronic TC 10 Mile race in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Among the runners was 25-year-old Tyler Moon — a former college football player, according to WTVT, fit and ready for the race.

Moon’s race bib, which traditionally identifies a runner by number and name, had a message that Moon hoped many race spectators would notice.

The race bib read, “Jesus Saves,” and as it has turned out, the message is reaching far more people than were at the Minnesota race that day.

“So, before the race, my name was originally on the bib,” Moon told WTVT. “One day I got a thought — I thought it was from God and that it should be a profession of faith — and changed it to ‘Jesus Saves,’ so that another runner or someone in the audience would see it … that Jesus saves us for eternity.”

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Under Fire After Blaming Trump for Death of Baby Who Didn't Die

The 10-mile race started off well for Moon, but around mile 8, his heart began to give out. Without warning, Moon collapsed to the ground, smashing his face into the pavement, Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported.

Dave Soucy, a radiology technologist at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, was one of the first runners to notice Moon’s emergency.

“Just in my peripheral, I see him stagger a little bit, and then — face-first, right into the asphalt, real hard,” Soucy told Star Tribune.

Soucy was just one of the handful of medically-trained individuals who stopped to give chest compressions to Moon in his time of need.

Among the quickly-assembled team of first responders was another runner whose name happened to be Jesus.

Jesus “Jesse” Bueno, a Lakeville registered nurse anesthetist, also helped keep Moon alive until he could be hospitalized, bringing a very memorable story to the runner who had “Jesus Saves” written across his chest.

Moon is recovering from cardiac arrest, a concussion and broken bones in his face, but is thankful to have his life.

RELATED: Cross Miraculously Survives After Tornado Tears Roof Off Church

“Thank you to everyone who helped me and thanks to all the runners who stopped and saved my life,” Moon said, according to WTVT. “I believe God placed all those people there at the right time and the right place for His glory.”

“When I originally put ‘Jesus Saves,’ I was hoping that it would help people at the race and in Minneapolis,” he said. “I had no idea how far it would go and how it would impact the world … That’s just something I never expected but God’s plans are way greater than anything that I could ever think of.”

Moon is engaged to be married in January and is expected to be fully recovered in time for his wedding.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Runner with 'Jesus Saves' Written on Big Collapses During Race, Experiences Miracle Rescue
Princess Diana Allegedly Pushed Her Stepmother Down the Stairs, According to New Documentary
Hospital Staff Breaks Into Song for Cancer Patient on Last Day of Chemo: 'We Are So Proud of You'
Southwest Airlines Employees Make Breakfast for Stranded Troops
Coach Quickly Disarms Student with Shotgun Then Embraces Him in Video
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×