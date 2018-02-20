Rush Just Revealed the Real Reason for the Mueller Investigation, and it’s Not About Trump at All

Rush Limbaugh revealed that the main objective of Robert Mueller’s investigation is to protect former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” the radio host talked to Chris Wallace about the Russia probe’s protection of Clinton and Obama, and their efforts to “destroy Trump,” according to Real Clear Politics.

“This is all politics and it hasn’t changed from the get-go,” Limbaugh said. “It is about protecting Hillary and Obama.”

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

Limbaugh also added that Special Counsel Mueller’s office’s indictment of 13 Russians and three Russian companies for plotting to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election said that Americans were not knowing participants of the plot and the scheme did not affect the outcome of the election.

“It says they’ve defrauded the United States with mail fraud and wire fraud and — you can’t get the Fusion GPS or Steele people. The real collusion,” he said. “This is a paid political opposition research that was made to look like legitimate intelligence. It perhaps was to defraud the FISA court.”

According to Limbaugh, he was on “Fox News Sunday” last year and said that “this whole thing that Trump colluded with the Russians is bogus, that there was never going to be any evidence for it and did not happen.”

“Obama is the primary person being protected here,” he explained. “Because all of this spying and all of his collusion to destroy Trump happened with his knowledge and probably encouragement. And the reason Hillary isn’t charged is because that would mean Obama would have to be exposed as participating in the scheme too.”

Do you think the Mueller investigation is trying to protect Obama and Clinton? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein held a press conference last week in which he gave details into the indictment charges, making clear that there is nothing in it that says American citizens were knowingly involved.

“Now, there is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity,” he said. “There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election.”

The indictment released Friday says that the defendants allegedly conducted “information warfare” against the U.S. in order to spread “distrust towards the candidates and the political system in general,” according to Rosenstein.

Twelve defendants worked for a company called Internet Research Agency, LLC, based in St. Petersburg. It reportedly operated through Russian shell companies.

RELATED: With Indictments of Russians, the Groundwork Is in Place to Criminally Charge Hillary

“It employed hundreds of people in its online operations, ranging from creators of fictitious personas, to technical and administrative support personnel, with an annual budget of millions of dollars,” Rosenstein said.

In order to hide their activity, the Russians “used stolen or fictitious American identities, fraudulent bank accounts and false identification documents.”

Reportedly, they also recruited and paid Americans to participate in political activities by promoting campaigns and staging rallies.

“According to the indictment, the Americans did not know that they were communicating with Russians,” Rosenstein added.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.