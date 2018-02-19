Rush Limbaugh Supports Amnesty for ‘Whatever Number of Illegal Immigrants There Are in the Country’

During a weekend broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh stated that the Democratic Party only wanted illegal immigrants to be granted amnesty so that their voter base increases.

Limbaugh recently stated on his radio program, “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” that he is in favor of granting citizenship to illegal immigrants protected under DACA, but in return, they would have to be barred from voting for at least 15 years.

“Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace asked Limbaugh to explain his position on the matter as well as the caveat he attached to the proposal, as reported by Breitbart.

“Well, this is actually a lot to unpack,” Limbaugh replied. “I don’t — it’s a political issue that the Democrats do not want solved.”

He continued: “Well — all this is, is an effort by the Democrat Party to provide for themselves a current underclass. They need a permanent underclass that is dependent on the government for their survival. That’s why they want illegal immigrants granted citizenship.”

Limbaugh then stated that Democrats don’t actually want to solve the issue, but instead prolong the issue until the midterm elections in 2018.

“They don’t want any issue solved, legislatively or otherwise, before the 2018 elections,” he stated, adding that President Donald Trump had already begun exposing this trend.

“And I think Trump is partially exposing that with the various different proposals that he’s making,” Limbaugh added. “He’s giving them pretty much what they want and they’re turning it down because they don’t want solved.”

Limbaugh then proposed a deal.

“I’ll make a — I would be willing right here to support an effort to grant permanent citizenship to whatever number of illegal immigrants there are in the country tomorrow if you will make as part of a deal they can’t vote for 15 to 25 years,” he said. “And if they will agree to that, then I’ll grant them amnesty.”

Wallace stated that the proposal was “pretty interesting” and joked that Limbaugh should consider pursuing the matter, although he might not be able to “make that deal on behalf of Congress and the president.”

The conservative radio host responded by goading Democrats, stating that his offer would more than likely be left on the table.

“Well, you see how many takers you get,” he continued. “You’ll get zero takers on that on the Democratic side.”

As reported by The Blaze, this isn’t Limbaugh’s first time accusing Democrats of using illegal immigrants as a method for increasing their voting base.

In 2015, the radio host stated that Democrats were using executive amnesty as a method of “overcoming Republican control” in states that typically lean conservative.

