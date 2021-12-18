In an apparent bid to restore the territory of the Soviet Union and re-establish an Iron Curtain anywhere it should please, Russia is proposing that the U.S. and its allies give it free rein in Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

After weeks of discussion among Western nations about Russia’s buildup of troops around the borders of Ukraine, Russia offered a draft treaty on Friday that would make Eastern Europe its sphere of influence in which no other power can tread militarily, according to The Associated Press.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed it is Russia that is beset by the evil intentions of others, adding that relations with NATO are at a “dangerous point.”

NATO drills near Russia have created “unacceptable” threats to Russian security, he said.

As a result, the Kremlin wants a treaty that will ensure Ukraine is never admitted into NATO.

“The United States of America shall undertake to prevent further eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and deny accession to the Alliance to the States of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics,” the proposed treaty stated.

“The United States of America shall not establish military bases in the territory of the States of the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics that are not members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, use their infrastructure for any military activities or develop bilateral military cooperation with them,” the deal added.

NATO replied with a statement in support of Ukraine.

“We reiterate our support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, and call on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine in accordance with its international obligations and commitments,” the statement said.

“We support the right of all countries to decide their own future and foreign policy free from outside interference. NATO’s relationship with Ukraine is a matter only for Ukraine and the 30 NATO Allies. We firmly reject any attempts to divide Allied security.”

The statement suggested NATO might do more than talk if Russia invades Ukraine.

“NATO will take all necessary measures to ensure the security and defence of all NATO Allies. Any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a high price,” the statement said.

The treaty would also ban the deployment of warships, aircraft and missiles to “areas where they can strike targets on the territory of the other party.”

White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan said the treaty is a starting point for talks.

“Russia has now put on the table its concerns with American and NATO activities. We’re going to put on the table our concern with Russian activities that we believe harm our interests and values,” Sullivan said, according to The Washington Post.

“That’s the basis of reciprocity, upon which you would pursue any kind of dialogue. We can make progress in some areas, and in other areas, we’re just going to have to disagree.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he has been successful in getting Western countries to respect Russian “red lines,” according to The New York Times.

“Our recent warnings have indeed been heard and are having a certain effect,” he said in November. “Tensions have risen.”

