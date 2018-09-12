SECTIONS
US News
Print

Russia Reportedly the Main Suspect in US Diplomats’ Mysterious Illnesses

By Jack Davis
at 6:35am
Print

A new report points the finger at Russia for a series of illnesses that struck U.S. personnel in Cuba and China.

NBC based its report on information from what it said were “three U.S. officials and two others briefed on the investigation.” NBC did not name its sources.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert urged caution about accepting the report on Tuesday.

“We have made no determination on who or what is responsible for the health attacks,” she said, according to Reuters.

However, other news outlets quoted her taking a stronger stand.

TRENDING: CNN Anchor Suggests ‘Democrats Were Extremely Respectful’ at Kavanaugh Hearing

“We have seen a firestorm of reports out there today assigning blame to the Russian government,” she said, according to USA Today. “I would caution you all to be very skeptical of those statements.”

NBC’s report said the FBI, the CIA and other U.S. agencies have been investigating the attacks, which began in 2016 and initially targeted American diplomats who were in Cuba as part of former President Barack Obama’s initiative to restore diplomatic relations between the United States and the communist-ruled island.

Cuba has denied any involvement in the attacks.

In an effort to determine what was done to the Americans, NBC said that the energy research program at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico has become part of the work. At Kirtland, the military has advanced laboratories that can test electromagnetic weapons.

Do you believe the Russians were behind this?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

American diplomats assigned to Cuba reported hearing unusual noises in hotel rooms as well as in the homes in which they lived, which were maintained by Cuba’s government, according to USA Today. The sounds were labeled as “buzzing, grinding metal, piercing squeals and humming.”

Although no injuries were reported, the symptoms displayed were consistent with some form of brain injury.

Last month, a U.S. employee based in China reported similar symptoms, according to NBC.

“What has happened in Cuba has really taken the harassment to a level that’s incredibly scary,” national security analyst Morgan Ortagus, told Fox News on Tuesday.

“This goes back to a pattern of behavior of Russians harassing our diplomats,” Ortagus said. “You assume that there are nefarious countries that are going to go after you, that are going to target and collect against you.”

RELATED: Microwave Weapons May Have Been Used Against U.S. Embassy Officials in Havana

Although the State Department has not wanted to assign blame, it accepts that these were attacks against Americans.

“The State Department has come to the determination that they were attacks,” Peter Boode, heading a task force about the incidents, told a House subcommittee, according to NBC.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Leggett, North Carolina, Mayorn Gary Skelton and his wife, Jackie, were found murdered in their home last week.CBS 17 screen shot

3 Arrested After Mayor and His Wife Found Murdered in Home

Chris Agee

Betty Ong, left, and Madeline Sweeney were flight attendants on the first American Airlines plane to crash into the World Trade Center on 9/11.911Families.org; Wikipedia

Flight 11 Attendants Became Unsung 9/11 Heroes with Their Calls from the Plane

Randy DeSoto

Nicholas Haros Jr, right, speaks during the 9/11 memorial service in New York City.C-SPAN screen shot

Watch: Nancy Pelosi and Cory Booker Get Scolded at 9/11 Memorial by Victim’s Family

Randy DeSoto

Fox News / Twitter screen shot

Owens: Democrats Bringing Obama Back Out of Fear Over Trump’s Success with Black Community

Randy DeSoto

Kamala HarrisDrew Angerer / Getty Images

Washington Post Fact-Checker Awards Kamala Harris 4 Pinocchios for Attack on Kavanaugh

Randy DeSoto

Family of 911 OfficerC-SPAN

Man Appears To Take Shot at Kaepernick from 9/11 Memorial Stage

Chris Agee

President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring Tuesday as "Patriot Day 2018."White House

President Trump Signs Proclamation to Officially Create ‘Patriot Day 2018’

Jack Davis

Fox News panelFox & Friends / YouTube screen shot

Fox News Host Diagnoses Obama with ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.