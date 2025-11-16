Share
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte of the United States reacts after competing in the 2021 US Olympic Team Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, on June 18, 2021. (Al Bello / Getty Images)

Ryan Lochte Commits His Life to Christ, Gets Baptized After Difficult 'Season of Growing'

 By Michael Austin  November 16, 2025 at 5:30am
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is known for his athleticism in the water, but he recently entered the pool for a reason other than earning yet another medal.

Lochte revealed to his Instagram followers on Nov. 2 that he had rededicated his life to Jesus Christ and had been baptized.

The 12-time medalist was recently divorced and went through months of substance abuse treatment, according to a report from The Christian Post.

He submitted to Christian baptism at Canvas Church in Alachua, Florida.

“I love sharing my life with my fans/followers. In this season of growing, I have learned that the only thing that truly matters is what God thinks of me,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I made the decision to rededicate my life to Jesus and today I was baptized! My heart is full of so much love and happiness and I’m just so thankful for everything God is doing and going to do in my life.”

Lochte added, “Thank you for all those who have loved and supported me throughout my life, you mean so much to me!”

The Christian Post noted that Lochte had received a 10-month suspension from the US Olympic Committee and USA Swimming in 2016 for misconduct, as well as a 14-month suspension for doping in 2018.

He was also severely injured in a 2023 car accident, which left him a “really dark place,” according to an August Instagram post.

Lochte’s wife, Kayla Rae Reid, filed for divorce in June, claiming that he had used drugs in front of their children.

The Christian Post noted that Lochte’s baptism comes after several other celebrities, ranging from Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson to actor Denzel Washington, were likewise baptized in recent months.

Other celebrities and leading political figures have been more open about their Christian faith, or even their newfound interest in pursuing Jesus Christ.

Lochte is the third overall most decorated Olympic swimmer in history.

He has won seven individual medals, second only to Michael Phelps.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

