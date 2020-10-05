Login
Sadie Robertson Huff Is 'Screaming with Excitement' Over Pregnancy News

Sadie Robertson HuffPaul Archuleta / Getty ImagesSadie Robertson Huff recently announced she and her husband are expecting a baby. (Paul Archuleta / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published October 5, 2020 at 12:04pm
When you’re single, people ask if you’re dating anyone. When you’re dating someone, people ask if there are wedding bells in the near future. When you’re married, people naturally start asking about children.

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson married Christian Huff a little less than a year ago, and from there people quickly moved on to baby-related lines of questioning.

“[A]s soon as you get married everyone starts talking babies but right now when we say pink and blue we are def talking Baskin Robbins,” the newly minted Huff posted on Instagram in February.

Even then, people claimed to be able to see a “baby bump” and continued to throw around theories and rather prying questions.

“We definitely want kids, and a lot of kids,” Sadie told People in June 2019. “I grew up with six in our family and Christian just has one brother, but he has so many cousins.”

“First things first. My sister just had a baby and my sister-in-law is pregnant, so we’re going to have plenty of babies around.”

The couple even added to their family in January — but not in the way some were expecting. A fluffy white puppy joined the newlyweds, giving them something to care for and bond over.

 

But now, the news that many have been waiting for. That far-off “eventually” has become reality.

“SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!” Sadie tweeted on Monday, along with ultrasound photos. “Baby we already adore you.”

She also shared a heartwarming lesson that is a message of hope for a dark time.

“What I’ve learned from you already,” she started. “God has still been creating. God is still believing in us.”

“God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come.”

On Instagram, the young and famous mother-to-be posted more in-depth sentiments.

“How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you,” she wrote.

“We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in.”

“Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

