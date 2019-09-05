Sarah Sanders Announces a New Book Launch One Day Before She Begins at Fox News

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced Thursday that she’ll be writing a book about her time in the Trump administration.

The book is set to be released in the fall of 2020, just in time for the presidential election, according to a news release from Sanders’ publisher, St. Martin’s Press.

“From Arkansas to the White House and back, I’m excited to tell my story about the challenges of being a working mom at the highest level of American politics, and my role in the historic fight raging between the Trump administration and its critics for the future of our country,” Sanders said in a statement.

The announcement comes one day before Sanders is set to make her debut as a Fox News contributor.

Sanders and Fox announced she’d be joining the network last month.

The former White House press secretary “will provide political commentary and analysis across all of FOX News Media, including FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX Nation and the radio/podcast division,” the network said in a statement at the time.

She said her first appearance would be on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.

Excited to join @FoxNews as a contributor, looking forward to being with the @foxandfriends team for my first hit on September 6th. https://t.co/Jb2HCFc1aM — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 22, 2019

Sanders took over as White House press secretary in July 2017 and served in the role for almost two years, until this past June.

In her upcoming book, she’ll provide an inside look at her stint in the administration.

“A trusted confidante of the President, Sarah advised him on everything from press and communications strategy to personnel and policy,” the media release notes.

“For two and a half years, Sarah was at the President’s side, battling with the media, working with lawmakers and CEOs, and accompanying the President on every foreign trip, including dozens of meetings with foreign leaders.”

“In her book, she will recount her years on the front line of the campaign and in the administration, including the most dramatic and challenging moments. Sarah will address subjects including the media, family, faith, and performing an all-consuming and highly visible job while raising her young family.”

While Sanders will be busy in the coming months with her book and her new role at Fox, her next potential job might even keep her busier.

Ever since stepping down as press secretary, Sanders has been rumored to have interest in running for governor of Arkansas in 2022, the same job once held by her father, Mike Huckabee.

According to President Donald Trump, she’d be a great governor.

“I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas — she would be fantastic,” Trump tweeted in June.

