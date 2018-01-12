Sarah Sanders Just Crushed CNN’s Jim Acosta: ‘Your Numbers Would Be Higher’ If Trump Watched

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had the perfect response to CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s questioning of President Donald Trump’s tweets and his morning viewing of “Fox & Friends” during a media briefing on Thursday.

“There seems to be a pattern … where the president watches something on Fox and Friends and tweets about it,” Acosta said, and then asked, “Does that go on?”

“I’m sure you’re disappointed he’s not watching CNN,” Sanders responded.

Acosta quickly replied, “I think he watches a lot of CNN if you don’t mind me saying it.”

“I don’t think that’s true. Your numbers would be higher,” Sanders shot back.

After the exchange, the entire briefing room reacted with audible gasps.

Acosta’s question was in reference to Trump’s tweets Thursday morning about the FISA Act.

“House votes on controversial FISA ACT today.” This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

With that being said, I have personally directed the fix to the unmasking process since taking office and today’s vote is about foreign surveillance of foreign bad guys on foreign land. We need it! Get smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2018

According to Acosta, these tweets were in direct response to a segment on “Fox & Friends” where one of the hosts said FISA was not a good plan.

This is not the first time that the CNN reporter and press secretary have gone head-to-head.

In a news briefing in December, Sanders responded to the multiple accusations of inaccurate reports made by news outlets: “There’s a big difference between making honest mistakes and purposely misleading the American people.”

Acosta replied that, “journalists make honest mistakes, and that doesn’t make them fake news.”

“You cannot say that it’s an honest mistake when you’re purposely putting out information that you know to be false or when you’re taking information that hasn’t been validated, that hasn’t been offered any credibility, and that has been continually denied by multiple people including people with direct knowledge of an incident,” Sanders said.

Acosta also accused Sanders of threatening to strip his credentials if he asked Trump a question during a signing ceremony in December.

“In the moments before I asked the president that question in the Roosevelt Room as he was signing that defense authorization bill, the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, pulled me aside … and she warned me that if I asked the president a question at this pool spray, as we call them, that she could not promise that I would be allowed in a pool spray again,” he told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

