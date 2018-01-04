Sarah Sanders Kicks Off Press Briefing with Video of a ‘Special Guest’

The White House press briefing was conducted in an unusual fashion on Thursday.

Before turning on a video for the press corps to see, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the audience that she, “had a message from a special guest she’d like to share.”

That special guest was none other than President Donald Trump.

Trump immediately touched on the “historic tax cut” that congressional Republicans passed late last year, prompting major U.S. companies to announce pay raises and added investment.

“The historic tax cut I signed into law just two weeks ago before Christmas is already delivering major economic gains. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are seeing larger paychecks, bigger bonuses, and higher pension contribution and it’s all because of the tax cuts and tax reform. And I want to thank all of the companies that worked so hard to do it,” the president began.

He then ticked off all the companies that have announced employee bonuses directly because of GOP tax reform, naming AT&T, Bank of America, Comcast, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and others.

On top of this, Aflac is investing more in their employees 401(k), CVS will hire 3,000 more workers and Boeing is investing more in job training.

“More than 60 companies have announced they are raising wages including many that have voluntarily raised their minimum wage to $15 per hour, and I mean they did that voluntarily. Which many politicians said could only be achieved by government mandate,” the president went on, taking a swipe at the long demand by progressives for the government to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“These great results are just the beginning. When the dreams of the American people are unleashed, there is nothing, absolutely nothing we can’t achieve,” he said.

“We are going to make America great again, and it’s happening a lot faster than anyone thought possible. Thank you,” he concluded, injecting his well-known campaign slogan.

Media figures took note on Twitter of the president’s sort-of appearance at the press briefing.

Trump makes appearance in briefing room… sort of pic.twitter.com/k7Bs3Iy9Zl — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 4, 2018

If the President wants to make an appearance in the briefing room in front of reporters he should walk in there. He's down the hall. — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) January 4, 2018

Press can't ask questions if he's on video… https://t.co/87qh6gGTvY — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 4, 2018

In the flesh or not, the Republican president is shining a light on the economic success taking place under his administration.

For the first time in its 121 year history, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed the 25,000 point mark on Thursday. In fact, If the Dow remains above 25,000 upon closing, it will mark the shortest stretch between 1,000 point milestones ever, at just 23 days.

The news was just the latest in a string of friendly economic reports in the past months.

The Dow Jones has risen nearly 7,000 points — or 36 percent — since Trump was elected president, according to CNN Money. The U.S. economy is currently growing at its fastest pace in over two years.

These trends, now bolstered by GOP tax reform, has prompted experts to predict the U.S. economy will continue to grow at a strong rate well into 2018.

