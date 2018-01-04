The Western Journal

Sarah Sanders Has a Special Message for the Media About Trump’s ‘Fake News’ Awards

By Jason Hopkins
January 4, 2018 at 7:51am

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders offered more details about President Donald Trump’s plans for his “Fake News” awards ceremony.

“The president tweeted that he’ll be announcing the most dishonest and corrupt media awards of the year Monday at 5:00 p.m.,” a reporter began during a Wednesday White House media briefing.

“Could we get some more details on that? Where will he say it? Will it be televised? How many awards will be present? Will there be any other judges?” the reporter asked.

Sanders — adding to the suspense — did not offer too many details on the event.

“I certainly don’t want to spoil anything, but my guess is that there are quite a few individuals that could be up for those awards, and beyond that, I think we’ll have to see what happens on Monday,” the press secretary said.

Sanders did not offer a definitive answer when asked if the media corps will be allowed in the room for the awards ceremony.

“We’ll certainly keep you posted. It might be hard for him to present trophies if you guys aren’t there, but I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see what happens on Monday.”

Earlier this week, President Trump announced on social media that he would be conducting “The Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards of the Year” event on Monday at 5:00 o’clock.

“I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!” the president tweeted.

Beyond the details Sanders gave, it’s not entirely clear how the awards ceremony will go or who will be receiving awards.

The president had tweeted earlier that day, taking a swipe at the “Failing New York Times” while congratulating their new publisher.

While conducting an awards ceremony in mockery of the media is something new from Trump, bashing the media is a mainstay of the president’s playbook.

He has coined many insulting monikers for news outlets since entering the political stage. As reported by Axios, such names include “The Failing New York Times,” the “Amazon Washington Post,” and regularly refers to CNN as “fake news.”

The president, however, is a big fan of Fox News’ morning program, “Fox and Friends.”

