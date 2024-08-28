Share
News

Satanic Temple Vows to 'Raise Hell' in Florida as DeSantis' School Chaplain Law Goes Into Effect

 By Jack Davis  August 28, 2024 at 6:40am
Share

The Satanic Temple is vowing to fight back against a new Florida policy that allows schools to have chaplains to provide support for troubled children.

The law allows Clergy members to volunteer for the opportunity to provide a spiritual dimension, while counseling youth at schools that wish to participate in the program.

“I’m pleased to be able to expand the variety of options that students have at their disposal in school and we have no doubt that these options will enhance the experiences of our students,” DeSantis said in April when he signed the law creating the program, according to his website.

Last week, the Florida Department of Education released guidelines for the program, stressing that only qualified chaplains can participate and that the program is voluntary for schools as well as optional for students, who can only participate with the permission of their parents.

The Satanic Temple was not happy about these restrictions.

Trending:
He's Back for Kamala: Sowell Returns from Retirement to Give GOP Election Gameplan

“Floridian TST members, supporters, & allies are standing up for true religious freedom & confronting theocracy. Ready to stand with us and raise hell?” The Satanic Temple posted on X.

Keeping the Satanic Temple out of schools was on the governor’s mind when he signed the law.

Do you support what Ron DeSantis has done in Florida?

“That is not a religion. That is not qualifying to be able to participate in this. So, we’re going to be using common sense,” DeSantis said in April, according to WJAX-TV.

The model policy for schools issued by the state defines religion as “an organized group led, supervised, or counseled by a hierarchy of teachers, clergy, sages, or priests that (1) acknowledges the existence of and worships a supernatural entity or entities that possesses power over the natural world, (2) regularly engages in some form of ceremony, ritual, or protocol, and (3) whose religious beliefs impose moral duties independent of the believer’s self-interest.”

The policy said the church with which a chaplain is affiliated must be within the school district to which a would-be chaplain applies.

Related:
Rapper Sean Kingston and His Mother Arraigned on Multiple Charges

The policy noted that school principals are the ultimate gatekeepers for any school district that implements the chaplain policy.

“A principal may deny the application of any individual to become a volunteer chaplain if the principal determines that the individual is not applying to fulfill the program’s purpose or the applicant’s participation will be contrary to the pedagogical interests of the school and the chaplaincy program,” the model policy said.

That’s not fair, claimed Devon Graham of the Florida Chapter of American Atheists, according to WJAX.

“I think this was written to be exclusionary,” Graham said.

“For instance, Buddhism, Janisim, even Hinduism to some extent. So, they’re excluding a ton of people,” Graham added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Satanic Temple Vows to 'Raise Hell' in Florida as DeSantis' School Chaplain Law Goes Into Effect
Infamous Receiver Gets Rough News from Chiefs Right Before Start of Regular Season
Trump Reaches 'Agreement' with 'Radical Left Democrats' as Debate Plans Against Kamala Harris Move Forward
School Officials Spark Outrage After Banning Student from Flying American Flag on His Truck
At Least 2 Dead After Tire on Delta Plane Explodes
See more...

Conversation