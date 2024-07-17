California is facing a lawsuit over a new law that bars schools from requiring parents to be notified of their children’s “gender transition.”

The Liberty Justice Center filed the lawsuit on Tuesday on behalf of Chino Valley Unified School District and several concerned parents of California public school children challenging California Assembly Bill 1955, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law on Monday.

The law immediately faced opposition from parents and lawmakers who feared that the bill trampled parents’ rights and would be harmful to children.

Several California schools had implemented policies that required school officials to notify parents if their child requested to change their pronouns or gender throughout 2023, which faced legal challenges and ultimately prompted the new law.

“PK-12 minor students, most of whom are too young to drive, vote, or provide medical consent for themselves, are also too young to make life-altering decisions about their expressed gender identity without their parents’ knowledge,” Emily Rae, senior counsel at the Liberty Justice Center, said in a statement.

“But that is precisely what AB 1955 enables — with potentially devastating consequences for children too young to fully comprehend them,” she said.

“School officials do not have the right to keep secrets from parents, but parents do have a constitutional right to know what their minor children are doing at school,” Rae continued. “Parents are the legal guardians of their children, not Governor Newsom, Attorney General [Rob] Bonta, or Superintendent [Tony] Thurmond.

“We will continue to defend parents’ rights and children’s well-being by challenging invasive laws like AB 1955 in court, at no cost to taxpayers.”

🚨BREAKING: We have filed a lawsuit challenging #AB1955 School officials do not have the right to keep secrets from parents, but parents do have a constitutional right to know what their minor children are doing at school. Parents are the legal guardians of their children—NOT… pic.twitter.com/ZhUb0klSMW — Liberty Justice Center (@LJCenter) July 17, 2024

Should this law be overturned? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Izzy Gardon, director of communications for Newsom, bashed critics of the bill in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“This is a deeply unserious lawsuit, seemingly designed to stoke the dumpster fire formerly known as Twitter rather than surface legitimate legal claims,” Gardon said.

“AB 1955 preserves the child-parent relationship, California law ensures minors can’t legally change their name or gender without parental consent, and parents continue to have guaranteed and full access to their student’s educational records consistent with federal law,” “Gardon said. “We’re confident the state will swiftly prevail in this case.”

Brandon Richards, a spokesman for Newsom, claimed the law is meant to protect children and parents.

“[The law] protects the child-parent relationship by preventing politicians and school staff from inappropriately intervening in family matters and attempting to control if, when, and how families have deeply personal conversations,” Richards said Tuesday.

California Assemblyman Bill Essayli, an open critic of the bill since its conception, called it “immoral” and “unconstitutional” in a statement released just after the law’s signing on Monday.

“By signing AB1955, Governor Newsom has signaled he’s no longer running for president,” the Republican said. “This law enshrines the ability of teachers to keep secrets from parents and is inconsistent with our long-standing jurisprudence that parents have a right to raise their children without government interference.”

California is the first state to enact legislation banning such parental notification policies.

Liberty Justice Center and Chino Valley Unified School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.