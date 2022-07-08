The man who walked away from his leadership position in the South African Satanic Church said the power of Jesus transformed his life.

Riaan Swiegelaar, who left his role with the Satanic Church in May, posted a video on his Facebook page on Monday, according to CBN News.

Swiegelaar said he spoke from a “personal space but with an open heart.”

“I actually feel it’s time more people just start talking, speaking their truth, so I’m certainly encouraging people to do that as well by doing this video,” he said.

Swiegelaar explained his rejection of Satanism.



“I’ve never known unconditional love in my whole life and up to today, there’s only four Christians in my whole life that have shown me what unconditional love is. I want to thank those four people,” he said.

“Words cannot express what you have done for me,” he said.

“To show someone love is everything. It is not a simple thing. You have showed me everything. You have showed me the love of Christ. I have seen it in you,” Swiegelaar said.

During the video, he said that in mid-May a woman came up to him after a radio interview and showed him God’s love.

“I told her, ‘I don’t believe in Jesus and I don’t believe Jesus Christ exists’ because I didn’t. She came to me after the interview, after I said that and she hugged me and she held me in a way that I’ve never been loved,” Swiegelaar said.

“That’s all she did. She just said it was nice to meet me in person. A week later, on WhatsApp, through her status, I saw this woman is a Christian. I’ve never had a Christian do that,” he stated. “I’ve never experienced a Christian show that much love and acceptance unconditionally … after I said the things I said, she did that. That stayed with me.”

Then came an encounter that changed everything while he was performing a ritual to gain power.

“I did this ritual and I opened myself up and Jesus appeared and I was extremely cocky and I said, ‘if you are Jesus, you need to prove it,'” he said.

“And He flooded me with the most beautiful love and energy and I recognized it immediately because that woman at the radio station showed it to me. That’s how I recognized the love of Christ,” he said.

Swiegelaar said he did not think he could be loved by God because he was living a gay lifestyle, but said for the past month he has had “real conversations with God” and the Kingdom of God is not a gated community. The Kingdom of God is open to everybody.”

He explained his former embrace of Satanism.

“I got involved with Satanism because at the time it resonated with me, being very broken and sad without realizing it. I think the reason a lot of people resonate with Satanism is they come from a very broken place. I have met thousands of Satanists over the last three years and I’m not saying the intentions are bad, they are extremely broken and extremely hurt … that’s the one thing we all have in common,” he said.

The Satanic Church of South Africa confirmed Swiegalaar had left it behind.

“We, as the SASC Council, want to thank Swiegalaar for his contribution, both as the pastor and the co-founder of the SA Satanic Church. We wish him success in all his future endeavors,” the statement said, according to CBN.

