News
News

Scandal-Plagued Andrew Cuomo to Host $10,000-Per-Ticket Fundraising Dinner

Erin Coates June 2, 2021 at 12:48pm

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will host a campaign fundraising event in New York City this month and charge $10,000 a ticket as he faces state and federal investigations into a number of scandals.

The “Summer Reception” has been scheduled for June 29, according to an invitation posted on the governor’s website.

Tickets for the event are $10,000 per person, or $15,000 per couple.

The fundraiser will be held before the July 15 deadline to disclose how much money the governor’s campaign has raised in the past six months, Bloomberg reported.

The fundraising report will give a good indication of whether Cuomo will have a chance to win a fourth term in the face of the past year’s scandals.

Trending:
AZ House Committee Votes to Strip Secretary of State of Roles After She Slammed 2020 Election Audit

The Democratic governor faces state and federal investigations about the numerous allegations surrounding his under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths in his state’s elder-care facilities.

A January news release from New York Attorney General Letitia James noted that deaths in New York’s nursing homes “may have been undercounted by as much as 50 percent.”

Top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa told state Democrats earlier this year there was a reason the administration didn’t provide an accurate count.

DeRosa said the Cuomo administration essentially “froze” last summer when the Department of Justice asked it to provide accurate information regarding nursing home deaths, according to The New York Times.

Do you think Cuomo will be re-elected?

“We were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, and what we start saying, was going to be used against us and we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation,” DeRosa told state Democrats.

The Times reported last week that the Cuomo administration had been “repeatedly overruling state health officials over a span of at least five months, according to interviews and newly unearthed documents.”

Cuomo continues to maintain he did “nothing wrong.”

Cuomo has also been the subject of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and claims by an aide that she was groped by the governor while on the job.

He also faces allegations that he mishandled construction of the Mario Cuomo Bridge and misused public resources when he wrote a $5 million leadership book.

Related:
CNN Admits Chris Cuomo Helped Gov. Andrew Cuomo Deal with Scandal Behind the Scenes

Prior to the scandals, Cuomo had planned to run for re-election in 2022, according to Bloomberg.

A Siena College poll released last month said that 37 percent of respondents would vote to re-elect Cuomo.

If Cuomo chooses not to run, he could use the campaign funds to cover his legal bills for representation in the investigations.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




Scandal-Plagued Andrew Cuomo to Host $10,000-Per-Ticket Fundraising Dinner
12-Year-Old and 14-Year-Old Engage Police in Lengthy Shootout After Allegedly Breaking Into House
Man Arrested in Seattle for Allegedly Attempting to Join ISIS and Plotting Terror Attack on Pride Parade
Fauci Calls Masks 'Not Really Effective in Keeping Out Virus' in Newly Released Email
Here Are the Giant Corporations Pushing the LGBT Agenda as 'Pride Month' Begins
See more...

Conversation