'This Is Scary': NBA Player Collapses Out of Nowhere During Game

 By Jack Davis  March 7, 2024 at 8:29am
An NBA player dropped to the floor Wednesday night, but despite initial concern appears to not have suffered any major medical issue.

Bismack Biyombo of the Oklahoma City Thunder was standing by the team’s bench during the second quarter of the Thunder’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

As the players came to the bench for a timeout, Biyombo — who was on the bench — rose to greet the players as they approached, according to TMZ.

While he was high-fiving teammates he dropped to the floor.

“This is scary,” an X account wrote as it posted video of the incident.

Video shows the game’s announcer calling the incident “very, very scary stuff.” The incident prompted a delay in the game as medical staff knelt over Biyombo.

A wheelchair was brought onto the court, according to ESPN, but in the end it was not needed.

Biyombo was able to rise and walk with assistance off the court as he went to the locker room.

“Bismack Biyombo has been cleared of any serious medical issue by the Blazers physicians but the Thunder will be conservative and hold him out the rest of the game for monitoring and further evaluation tomorrow,” Nick Gallo posted on X.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said that Biyombo was acting normally in the locker room, per ESPN.

“He’s fine. He just fainted, basically,” Daigneault said.

“He was in the locker room at halftime laughing and joking,” he said.

Biyombo is a 13-year NBA veteran who signed with the Thunder on Feb. 10.

The Thunder ended up defeating Portland 128-120.

