One New Jersey school district is acting on its Halloween fears.

The South Orange-Maplewood School District notified parents that it was canceling Halloween celebrations in the school district in a letter sent to parents earlier this month, according to News 12 New Jersey.

Superintendent Dr. Ronald G. Taylor cited the district’s commitment to “diversity” and “equity” in canning the holiday in the letter.

The school official phrased a series of questions in discussing the motives for barring Halloween.

“Is promoting school-sponsored Halloween activities creating indirect and unintentional financial hardships for students and families?”

“Do school-sponsored Halloween activities violate the dignity of some of our students and families, either culturally or religiously?”

“Does the promotion of school-sponsored Halloween activities create tensions with the equity and access values of SOMSD?”

No Halloween events will be authorized on the date of the ancient holiday.

“No costumes will be worn during school hours at our SOMSD schools,” Taylor said of district policy.

Do you agree with this decision? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

A “Fall/Harvest Festival” will be celebrated in district schools instead, with Taylor permitting the celebration of the alternative holiday on Oct. 31.

The move isn’t without its critics — even among them, one of the most liberal governors in the country.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy blasted the move in a Tuesday post.

Seriously? We can’t let kids celebrate Halloween? Give me a break https://t.co/BQiezE5OoZ — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 24, 2023

The president of the district’s elected school board went on to clarify that the decision to can Halloween was Taylor’s alone, according to The Village Green.

“The Board was informed by the Superintendent that the decision to remove Halloween celebrations from all schools within the district was an administrative choice and, as such, did not necessitate formal approval by the South Orange — Maplewood School District Board of Education.”

“The Administration deemed it fit, based on various reasons, which they have previously stated, to make this move without a formal voting process,” President Kaitlin Wittleder said of the move.

Halloween celebrations in the community date back decades, with students of Maplewood Middle School traditionally participating in a post-school day event in Maplewood’s downtown village.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.