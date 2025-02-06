Share
Commentary
People take part in a vigil Thursday near the scene of a mass shooting that took place the day before at an adult education center on the outskirts of Orebro, Sweden. Eleven people were killed and at least six wounded in the attack.
Commentary
People take part in a vigil Thursday near the scene of a mass shooting that took place the day before at an adult education center on the outskirts of Orebro, Sweden. Eleven people were killed and at least six wounded in the attack. (Sergei Grits / AP)

School Shooting in Gun-Control Utopia, Deadliest in Nation's History

 By Samuel Short  February 6, 2025 at 3:22pm
Share

Sweden does not allow just anyone to own a gun, so how did Wednesday’s tragedy occur?

Eleven people were killed in Orebro at a school for adult learners, Risbergska Adult Education Center. Reuters reported that six others were wounded and required treatment at a hospital.

Police identified 35-year-old Rickard Andersson as the suspect who, they believe, acted alone.

Questions have yet to be answered as to why the deadliest shooting in Sweden’s history occurred that day, as local police chief Roberto Eid Forest commented, “We will get back on what motives there are.”

However, there are a few things known about Sweden itself when it comes to guns.

Swedish police require a weapon license, which can be requested on their website.

Along with an application, applicants must submit their reason for why they are applying.

After paying a fee, applicants await a decision to see if a license has been granted.

License holders can be subject to revocation, according to the police website:

“If your [license] is revoked, you may not use your weapon. Both the weapon and the [license] must be submitted to the police for safekeeping. You have three months to sell the weapon yourself. The police then determine whether the sale can go through.”

Needless to say, none of this stopped Wednesday’s tragedy.

Eleven people are dead at the hands of someone who wanted to hurt people and ruin lives.

A gun license did not matter, nor did Sweden’s laws in those moments.

Shootings often provoke the left to rehash their usual arguments about gun control, calling for stricter laws, background checks, gun-free zones, and more.

Related:
Gold Ring Uncovered in 'Spectacular' Archaeological Find, Closer Look Shows an Undeniable Link to Jesus

These are all things that will impact law-abiding citizens, not deranged murderous criminals who only wish to kill.

It would be insane to believe a killer with a revoked gun license simply would put the gun down and not commit the crime upon revocation.

Similarly, declaring someplace a gun-free zone does not keep a criminal from entering the property.

Although many details have yet to come out of Wednesday, the facts don’t present a compelling case for gun activists and the rest of the left in the United States.

We are often told to look to our European counterparts as an example of how our own system can improve by leaps and bounds — whether it be in gun control, economics, or immigration — but no system is perfect.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




School Shooting in Gun-Control Utopia, Deadliest in Nation's History
FCC Chairman Releases Kamala Harris' Full '60 Minutes' Interview After News Distortion Complaint
Watch Trump Kindly but Bluntly Shoot Down Foreign Journalist - So Direct, the Whole Room Cracks Up
Hegseth Speaks After 15-Year Military Recruiting Drought Is Lifted: Youth Want to Serve 'America First' Leadership
New York Teen Murdered by Her Pakistani Father in 'Honor Killing': Police
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation