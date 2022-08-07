Share
Scientist Admits 'Distant Star' He Said Was Photographed by $10 Billion Telescope Is a Total Fake

 By Richard Moorhead  August 7, 2022 at 8:28am
A French scientist is apologizing after admitting that he shared a fake image of a star that was actually a piece of chorizo.

Étienne Klein, a physicist at France’s Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission shared a photo on Twitter of what he said was the star Proxima Centauri.

Klein claimed the image had been taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

That device was launched into Earth’s orbit late last year, after construction that cost more than $10 billion, according to NPR.

The star is the closest star to Earth’s sun. But the reality behind the photo Klein shared isn’t light-years away from the human eye.

To the casual viewer, it looks like Klein could be sharing a photo of the star.

However, some of his followers questioned the veracity of a purported space photo that looked almost like a piece of pepperoni.

Klein raised some questions about his own tweet when he responded to the image with a reference to “Spanish charcuterie” existing only on Earth.

Klein later clarified that the ground-breaking photo was nothing but a slice of chorizo.

The scientist finally issued an apology for the “hoax” on Wednesday, claiming he had staged the prank to prove a point about similar cases of fraud.

Klein went on to distinguish between what he called a hoax and fake news in a subsequent tweet.

The real Proxima Centauri is further away than anything you’ll find in a food truck.

It’s around 4.2 light years away from the sun, according to National Geographic — although that’s close enough to earn it the place of the sun’s closest neighbor.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




