Scientists Have Officially Cloned a Monkey, Confirm It Is Now Possible To Clone a Human Being

China has successfully cloned primates for the first time, bringing science one step closer to making human copies in a lab.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Neuroscience in Shanghai successfully cloned two long-tailed macaque monkeys, named Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, in a lab several weeks ago.

The lab reportedly plans to conduct more cloning operations, according to New Science.

TRENDING: The End of the Government Shutdown Has Opened a Torrent of Media Anger at Democrats

“It’s been tried for so many years and it hasn’t worked,” Shoukhrat Mitalipov, director of the Center for Embryonic Cell and Gene Therapy at the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon, told NPR. “This time it worked, which is a big deal.”

The breakthrough came when the Chinese team took DNA from fetal monkey cells, instead of using adult cells like how the sheep Dolly was cloned more than 20 years ago. The fetal macaque nuclei were then placed in a donor embryo, and grown in the wombs of surrogate monkeys.

Researchers use an electric current to fool the egg into acting fertilized so that it starts to develop into an embryo.

Then, the embryo grows into an exact copy of the animal that donated the nucleus.

Do you think cloning is a bad idea? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua were both created from connective tissue cells taken from the fetus of an aborted female monkey.

The team implanted 79 embryos into 21 surrogates, and the two macaques were the only successful pregnancies.

The institute says it expects more macaque clones to be born in the coming months.

Cloning animals could be effective in researching diseases and testing effective treatments on genetic conditions and cancers, the institute said.

RELATED: After Years of Watching China Kill CIA Informants, the FBI Just Caught the Mole

Experimentation on cloning humans remains illegal in most countries, but a successful human cloning procedure is increasingly possible with the success of cloning primates.

“Humans are primates. So the cloning of primate species, including humans, the technical barrier is now broken,” Muming Poo, a cloning program supervisor, told reporters.

According to Robin Lovell-Badge, an expert on cloning at the Francis Crick Institute in London, human cloning “remains a very inefficient and hazardous procedure.”

“The work in this paper is not a stepping-stone to establishing methods for obtaining live born human clones,” he said. “This clearly remains a very foolish thing to attempt.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.