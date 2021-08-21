At the start of the pandemic, it seemed like common sense to speculate that the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, and spread around the world might have had something to do with the Wuhan virology lab studying coronaviruses.

It wasn’t exactly an outlandish idea, all the less so because of speculation that the virus could have been transmitted to humans by one of the bats or other creatures at a wet market not far from the Wuhan Institute of Virology — where the coronavirus research just so happened to involve bats.

Occam’s razor and all that, right?

Wrong, the scientific community told us at the time. For over a year, the lab leak theory was not only dismissed by the establishment as entirely impossible but also condemned as racist and xenophobic.

That is until we started to learn a bit more about why, exactly, the “experts” were so emphatically opposed to what seemed to any layperson like a perfectly valid theory as to the origins of the virus.

Now, scientists are criticizing the push to quickly dispel the lab leak theory, which they say skirted the evidence for the sake of promoting a false narrative about the pandemic.

It all traces back to February 2020, when a group of 27 scientists published a letter in the medical journal The Lancet.

“The rapid, open, and transparent sharing of data on this outbreak is now being threatened by rumours and misinformation around its origins,” they scolded. “We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin.”

The letter was spearheaded by one Peter Daszak, the CEO of EcoHealth Alliance whose name appeared in Dr. Anthony Fauci’s now-infamous emails that were released this year following a Freedom of Information Act request.

In addition to the letter co-signed by his colleagues in the scientific community, Daszak had sent a missive to Fauci personally thanking him for helping to quash the lab leak theory.

And that’s not all.

It turns out Daszak had a very cozy working relationship with the WIV, as well as with Shi Zhengli, the so-called “bat woman” and the researcher behind the coronavirus studies at the lab. Daszak even sent her $600,000 in funding from the National Institutes of Health.

This month, GOP members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee issued a scathing report detailing Daszak’s ties to Chinese research, going so far as to accuse him of parroting Chinese Communist Party talking points on the virus.

Oh, friends, it gets worse, too.

Amazingly, Daszak led a World Health Organization team to Wuhan this year to investigate the origins of the virus. The team reached the conclusion that the lab leak theory was “extremely unlikely.”

Daszak later admitted that he had simply taken Wuhan lab workers at their word.

Meanwhile, as the few scientists who refused to rule out the leak theory tried to speak up, they were bullied and even threatened.

On Sunday, the BBC is set to air a documentary called “Did Covid Leak from a Lab in China?” It features some of the scientists who say that the Daszak-backed effort to suppress the leak theory lacked any basis in evidence.

“I was a little perplexed and a little bit upset with five very good scientists, some of whom I know well, who I thought stepped way out beyond what they should have been saying based on the data available to all of us,” Stanford University microbiology and immunology professor David Relman told the program, according to Yahoo News.

Richard Ebright, chemistry and chemical biology professor at Rutgers University, said the papers dismissing the leak theory “did not belong in scientific journals.”

“These were not scientific papers. They did not present scientific evidence, they did not analyze and support scientific data. They were presenting opinion,” he said.

“A small group of scientists, aided by journalists, established and enforced a false narrative that science showed [the coronavirus] was a natural zoonotic spillover and a further false narrative that this was the scientific consensus,” Ebright explained.

The documentary reportedly shows how these “disparate” scientists were forced to conduct their own investigations into the origins of the virus.

And what do you think they found? Only that “the Wuhan team had been working with a virus in 2013 that is the closest ever found to Sars-Cov-2.”

You don’t say?

Considering the circumstances surrounding the outbreak of the virus, the clearly nefarious communist regime that was less than forthcoming about its origins right off the bat, the dude leading the charge against the leak theory, and the fact that scientists are now pushing back against his false narrative — what are we supposed to think?

Let’s just face facts here, folks.

Are we following “the science” or the agenda-driven scientific establishment that wants to sow fear, suspend civil rights and further devastate economies and lives?

I’d say there must be a reckoning for the people who have been driving the false narrative this entire time for the immeasurable damage they’ve done.

