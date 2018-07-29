SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Sean Spicer Threatens Legal Action Over Damning New Report

By Jack Davis
July 29, 2018 at 12:12pm
Print

While he was White House press secretary, Sean Spicer took what the media called him every day as just something that came with the job. However, after an Associated Press report about an incident that took place on his book tour, Spicer is fighting back.

Spicer’s attorney Michael Bowe said Saturday that the AP “recklessly republished a categorically false accusation about Sean Spicer.”

“The claim is a lie. Absent an immediate retraction, Mr. Spicer will take legal action Monday,” Bowe said, according to The Hill.

The AP report claims that a man who identified himself as Alex Lombard appeared at a Middletown, Rhode Island, event and accused Spicer of calling him a racist epithet while they were both at Portsmouth Abbey School.

The report said that as the man was led away, he called out, “I was 14 then. I was a scared kid then, Sean. I’m not scared to fight you now.”

TRENDING: Campers Lash Out, Force Conservative Counselor To Resign

Spicer “can’t recall any incident like this happening” and was “not sure if this was just a stunt this man was pulling,” Regnery Publishing publicist Lauren McCue said.

Spicer’s publicist said he was “taken aback” by the “outrageous claim” and did not recall the man.

Spicer did not comment publicly about the report.

Was this just another stunt to hurt Sean Spicer?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The incident was captured in a video by the Newport Daily News.

The following video contains language some readers may find to be offensive.

According to a report by USA Today,  a video of the event shows others saying to Lombard, “you should be arrested immediately” and “get out of here” in response to Lombard’s allegations.

Spicer’s book, “The Briefing: Politics, The Press, and the President,” covers the period when he was White House press secretary.

RELATED: After Omarosa’s Sudden Departure from the White House, Sean Spicer Gets the Last Word

In the book, Spicer discusses Trump’s unique features.

“I don’t think we will ever again see a candidate like Donald Trump. His high-wire act is one that few could ever follow. He is a unicorn, riding a unicorn over a rainbow,” the book says, according to Business Insider.

“His verbal bluntness involves risks that few candidates would dare take. His ability to pivot from a seemingly career-ending moment to a furious assault on his opponents is a talent few politicians can muster,” Spicer wrote.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: lawsuit, Racism, Sean Spicer

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Laura Southern talking to Australian policescreenshot/Youtube

Video: Police Forbid Journalist from Walking Past Mosque

Chris Agee

Supporters cheer as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a 'Make America Great again' rally in Great Falls, Montana, on July 5, 2018.Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Democrat Spokesman Writes Off Trump Voters – ‘The Idiots Aren’t Listening’

Peter Hasson

Kathleen McKinley/Twitter

Twitter Goes After Conservative Commentator for What She Said About Trans in the Military

Joe Simonson

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks on the economy at the South Lawn of the White House on July 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. The U.S. economy grew 4.1% in the second quarter, the fastest pace since 2014.Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hawaii Stands with Trump, Continues To Revitalize GOP

Jack Davis

Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Jeb Bush, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Donald Trump participate in a CBS News GOP Debate February 13, 2016 Spencer Platt/Getty

Campaign Nemesis Jeb Bush Praises Trump

Allison Kofol

Daily Caller/Twitter

VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man

The Western Journal

Noah Berger/the AP

Uncontained Wildfire Destroys Nearly Entire California Community

Randy DeSoto

Trump accuses Cohen of lying about a meeting between Trump's son and Russia.Alex Wong/Getty Images;Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump Issues Fiery Response to Cohen’s Claim That He Knew About Russia Meeting

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.