Sean Spicer Threatens Legal Action Over Damning New Report

While he was White House press secretary, Sean Spicer took what the media called him every day as just something that came with the job. However, after an Associated Press report about an incident that took place on his book tour, Spicer is fighting back.

Spicer’s attorney Michael Bowe said Saturday that the AP “recklessly republished a categorically false accusation about Sean Spicer.”

“The claim is a lie. Absent an immediate retraction, Mr. Spicer will take legal action Monday,” Bowe said, according to The Hill.

The AP report claims that a man who identified himself as Alex Lombard appeared at a Middletown, Rhode Island, event and accused Spicer of calling him a racist epithet while they were both at Portsmouth Abbey School.

The report said that as the man was led away, he called out, “I was 14 then. I was a scared kid then, Sean. I’m not scared to fight you now.”

Spicer “can’t recall any incident like this happening” and was “not sure if this was just a stunt this man was pulling,” Regnery Publishing publicist Lauren McCue said.

Spicer’s publicist said he was “taken aback” by the “outrageous claim” and did not recall the man.

Spicer did not comment publicly about the report.

Rhode Island: smallest state with the biggest of hearts. Thank you to all the friends & family that came out for my hometown launch party last night! #TheBriefing #launchparty #booklaunch #booktour #day5 #hometown pic.twitter.com/vx1YEQBJN0 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 29, 2018

The incident was captured in a video by the Newport Daily News.

The following video contains language some readers may find to be offensive.

According to a report by USA Today, a video of the event shows others saying to Lombard, “you should be arrested immediately” and “get out of here” in response to Lombard’s allegations.

Spicer’s book, “The Briefing: Politics, The Press, and the President,” covers the period when he was White House press secretary.

In the book, Spicer discusses Trump’s unique features.

“I don’t think we will ever again see a candidate like Donald Trump. His high-wire act is one that few could ever follow. He is a unicorn, riding a unicorn over a rainbow,” the book says, according to Business Insider.

“His verbal bluntness involves risks that few candidates would dare take. His ability to pivot from a seemingly career-ending moment to a furious assault on his opponents is a talent few politicians can muster,” Spicer wrote.

