Seattle Police, US Marshals Finally Arrest 'Autonomous Zone' Shooting Suspect

Andrew Jose July 13, 2021 at 2:31pm
Seattle police officers and officers with the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday arrested a suspect in a deadly 2020 shooting in Seattle’s so-called “Capitol Hill autonomous zone” or “Capitol Hill organized protest” zone.

After a brief foot chase, officers nabbed Marcel Long in Des Moines, Washington, according to a U.S. Marshals news release and a Monday tweet from the Seattle Police Department.

Long, 19, was booked into the King County jail, the SPD said. His bail has been set at $2 million, according to KING-TV.

Long was wanted for his alleged role in the murder of 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson near CHAZ in June 2020.

When officers arrived near the crime scene at the time, a violent crowd harassed them and prevented them from getting to the victims, according to an SPD blotter.

Police learned that two victims, including Anderson, were taken to a hospital by CHAZ “medics.”

When officers arrived at the hospital, they found that Anderson had succumbed to his wounds while the other victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

A day after the shooting, police identified Long as the suspect. He then fled the state, KING-TV reported.

Prosecutors in King County charged Long with first-degree homicide in August.

“The defendant’s willingness to fire his weapon around crowds of people, in his effort to kill [Anderson], demonstrates the severe danger to the community and risk of harm to others. His immediate flight also demonstrates his desire to avoid being held accountable for this crime,” the charging documents read, according to KING-TV.

Investigating authorities found out that Long had been staying at an apartment complex near where he was arrested.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners will not tolerate such violence in our communities,” Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Richard Craig said in the news release.

“We are committed to ensuring that dangerous fugitives are brought before the court. It is my sincere hope that this arrest brings some sense of calm to the community.”

Evan Oshan, an attorney representing Anderson’s estate and father, said justice had not yet been served.

“We are grateful for law enforcement efforts for bringing Long in. We do not feel like justice will be served by solely bringing him into custody. Justice will not be served until the parties involved in the Chop Zone fiasco have been brought to justice.”

Conversation