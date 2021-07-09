Path 27
'I Want My Daddy': Heart-Stopping Body Camera Footage Shows the Moment Police Rescued Kidnapped 6-Year-Old Girl

Amanda Thomason July 9, 2021 at 3:15pm
In Louisville, Kentucky, on July 2, a 6-year-old girl was kidnapped, and if it hadn’t been for the vigilance of local citizens and the police department, her story could have ended very differently.

The 6-year-old girl was reportedly riding her bike when 40-year-old Robby Wildt spotted her. He didn’t know her, had no connection to her, but he decided to strike.

Later, he explained to police that “he saw the victim playing outside near the street, circled the block and then took her from the side of the road,” according to reports obtained by WLKY-TV.

Thankfully, locals had seen the attack, and several called 911 to report the incident, providing detailed descriptions and partial plate numbers. One witness even tailed the kidnapper for a while.

Several police divisions, as well as K-9 and Air Units, quickly joined the search, CNN reported.

During that time, the girl was obviously distressed and crying, and Wildt later said that as he drove he tried to “console her before deciding he knew what he was doing was wrong.”

He then allegedly headed back to the spot he’d picked the girl up, intending to let her go. He also mentioned that he had begun to fear that he had hurt her.

Before he had a chance to have another change of heart or drop the girl off and get away, Sgt. Joe Keeling spotted him and detained him.



Keeling kept Wildt in place until backup arrived. Officer Jason Burba was one of the officers who showed up a short time later, and based on the bodycam footage, he approached the suspect’s car, demanding the passenger open the door.

One of the other officers told him “it might be our victim,” and once Burba determined that the passenger was the distraught little girl, his demeanor changed immediately.

“Hello,” he said in an upbeat voice. “It’s OK. Come here, come here. It’s OK.”

The poor child was sobbing and cried, “I want my daddy.” No doubt her parents were anxious to be reunited with her, too.



Thanks to everyone’s quick work, the girl was recovered in less than half an hour.

“Fortunately the entire incident only lasted about 30 minutes due to the quick actions of the community and LMPD,” officials confirmed in a statement, according to WLKY.

Everyone is thankful the girl was found. Authorities are using the incident as a sober reminder to train children to be aware of their surroundings and beware of strangers.

Wildt has repeatedly said he feels bad about his actions and knows what he did was wrong.

He has since been taken to Louisville Metro Corrections and is facing charges of kidnapping a minor. His bond has been set at $1 million, and according to information given to CNN, he has not posted bail as of Thursday afternoon.

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
