Seattle Rioters Throw Explosives, Crack Officer's Helmet with Metal Bat

By Jake Dima
Published September 24, 2020 at 8:17am
Rioters in Seattle hurled an explosive device at law enforcement and cracked an officer’s helmet with a metal bat, police say.

Over a dozen arrests were made during riots near Seattle’s East Precinct, according to a release from the Seattle Police Department, amid violence that followed a grand jury decision to charge one of three officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Rioters allegedly cut security camera wires around the police building and threw rocks and bottles at officers as they attempted to make arrests.

Rioters reportedly set dumpsters on fire as law enforcement pushed into the crowd. Police used pepper spray and blast balls in an attempt to contain violence.

Multiple officers sustained injuries, according to the release.

A total of 13 people were arrested between Wednesday night and Thursday morning for property destruction, resisting arrest, failure to disperse and assaulting an officer.

Jake Dima
