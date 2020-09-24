Rioters in Seattle hurled an explosive device at law enforcement and cracked an officer’s helmet with a metal bat, police say.

Over a dozen arrests were made during riots near Seattle’s East Precinct, according to a release from the Seattle Police Department, amid violence that followed a grand jury decision to charge one of three officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Rioters allegedly cut security camera wires around the police building and threw rocks and bottles at officers as they attempted to make arrests.

Seattle: Antifa rioters assault a cop who was knocked to the ground from his bicycle. A person then uses a metal bat to strike him on the head. This is in the middle of the former “CHAZ.” #SeattleRiots #antifa #BLM pic.twitter.com/34cTbUoE9U — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2020

Rioters reportedly set dumpsters on fire as law enforcement pushed into the crowd. Police used pepper spray and blast balls in an attempt to contain violence.

Multiple officers sustained injuries, according to the release.

A total of 13 people were arrested between Wednesday night and Thursday morning for property destruction, resisting arrest, failure to disperse and assaulting an officer.

