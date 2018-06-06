SECTIONS
World News
Print

Secret Genocide: Thousands of Myanmar Christians Killed, Pregnant Women Raped

By Rebekah Baker
June 6, 2018 at 3:12pm

Print

Christians are being slaughtered in Myanmar and the country’s government is doing its best to hide this fact from the world, a recent investigative report revealed.

“The area is hidden from much of the world, as the Buddhist-majority Myanmar has denied journalists and aid agencies access to the region,” The Christian Post reported.

International observers, foreign diplomats and politicians have also largely been denied access to the country by Myanmar’s government officials.

However, an investigative team from Sky News managed to travel to the isolated region and were told by locals that a “second genocidal campaign” is being waged by the Burmese military.

Already over 700,000 people have been forced to flee Bangladesh in the face of what the United Nations calls a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing” against the region’s Rohingya Muslims.

TRENDING: Business Responds To Town’s Order to Remove American Flags by Doing the Opposite

Now a second ethnic cleansing is being carried out against the minority Christian Kachin people.

“I am convinced the Burmese government is trying to ethnically cleanse the Kachin people,” a mother of four by the name of Lashi Ókawn Ja, told Sky News.

“Whenever they see Kachin people they try to kill us and they rape the women, even the women who are pregnant,” she said.

Do you think the U.S. should take action to stop this persecution?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The persecution against Muslims from the Myanmar military has gone unchallenged, which is the reason their attention has now turned to Christians as well, locals said.

According to Sky News, the military attacks the Christians are carried out at random and indiscriminately, primarily from the air or by using artillery.

“Maybe their actions against us are not so sudden as their violence against the Rohingya, but their intentions are just the same,” said vice president of the Kachin Independence Council General Sumlut Gunmaw.

“They want to eliminate us.”

Gunmaw said he delivered several documents explaining the violence against the Kachin people to British and UN diplomats, but the allegations have been ignored.

RELATED: Missionaries Face Death To Share Gospel in North Korea

Open Doors USA, a non-profit group that supports persecuted Christians worldwide, ranks Myanmar as number 24 in country’s where Christians face the worst persecution.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Christian Persecution

By: Rebekah Baker on June 6, 2018 at 3:12pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Cali Border Wall Gets ‘Anti-Climbing Plate’ Upgrade

Randy DeSoto

Melania Trump

Melania Makes First Public Appearance in Weeks, Honors Gold Star Families at White House

Jack Davis

italian immigrants

Italy’s New Leaders: ‘Free Ride Is Over’ for Migrants

Randy DeSoto

Rolling Stone Writer Speculates Why Melania is Missing, Says She’s ‘Concealing Abuse’ of Husband

Jack Davis

Lava Cuts Off Last Remaining Escape Route for Group of Hawaiians Stranded Without Food or Water

Jack Davis

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick’s Pro Gun-Control Policy Has Caused ‘Considerable Damage’ To Key Areas of Company’s Business

Kelsey Harkness

Obama-Era School Policy Caused 9-Year-Old to Become Suicidal, Parents Claim

Randy DeSoto

Kristian Saucier

Ex-Navy Sailor Suing Obama, Comey After Being Pardoned by Trump

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.