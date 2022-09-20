'Our Security as We Know It Is Gone': Multiple Illegal Immigrant Break Ins Cause Business Owner to Sell Family Restaurant in Texas

Vice President Kamala Harris’ insistence that our southern border is secure was news to Selena Buentello Price, a former Eagle Pass, Texas, business owner.

Price told Fox News she made the decision to sell the family barbecue restaurant she owned and operated after migrants broke into the establishment for the fifth time since February.

The Wagon Wheel had been established by her father 25 years ago, and Price worked with him for 19 years. Throughout that entire period, there had been just one break in.

Eagle Pass is located in the Del Rio sector of the border, an area where migrant encounters have nearly doubled over the past fiscal year. According to Customs and Border Patrol, as of Sept. 3, there had been 428,555 migrant encounters in this sector so far this fiscal year. This is a 98.7 percent increase over the 215,724 recorded at the same time last year.

Migrants have “completely overrun” Eagle Pass, Price said. “Not only has my business been broken into and ransacked — it’s just the insecurity now, you don’t feel safe at home anymore.”

Price shuttered the restaurant when the pandemic hit, which she said made the building a target for migrants searching for shelter and supplies.

“Two locations down from our original location, our smokehouse and our honky-tonk, we have this facility that assists in processing all these immigrants coming in,” Price explained. “Once they are processed — I literally see busloads on a daily basis — they’re just released, and they find sanctuary in anything that’s abandoned or not. What I had that I valued — that not only had sentimental value, but had actual monetary value — has depreciated thanks to the mess, the trash, the vandalism.”

She continued, “I’m so scared that they’re going to steal something that was a family heirloom of mine and depreciate the value even more by rummaging through my stuff and breaking that building. … So, I decided to finally sell my family business.”

Price also owns a 126-acre ranch in Eagle Pass. She recently sold her horses and cattle because migrants would often “cut her fences allowing her livestock to escape from their enclosures.”

“I was forced because I couldn’t maintain my fences quick enough. They were being damaged every other day.”

“I’ve got pictures of our game cams catching more immigrants than I did wildlife,” she said.

Before the Biden administration opened the border, Price would see “maybe five immigrants a month.” Now, there is “movement every single day.”

She and her daughter keep pistols by their bedsides now. “You’re worried because you think of the worst-case scenarios. And that takes your peace.”

“Our security as we know it is gone,” she said.

Compare Price’s experience with the meltdown of Martha’s Vineyard community leaders and residents following the arrival of just 50 migrants, an infinitesimal fraction of the thousands who cross our southern border every day.

The tiny island located off the south shore of Massachusetts lacked the resources to handle 50 migrants, officials explained, as if the small towns along the U.S./Mexico border do.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who sent the migrants, has been vilified by Democrats and their communications team, the legacy media, over his “political stunt.” Stunningly, Democratic Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar announced on Monday he has opened up a criminal investigation into the incident claiming the migrants were “‘lured’ from the Migrant Resource Center under ‘false pretenses’ and flown to Florida, where they were ultimately left to fend for themselves in Martha’s Vineyard,” according to Fox.

He said, “Here we have 48 people that are already on hard times. They are here legally in our country at that point. I believe that they were preyed upon. Somebody came from out of state, preyed upon these people, lured them with promises of a better life, which is absolutely what they were looking for.”

Pretty rich, isn’t it?

The reality is it was a brilliant move that has drawn attention to the Democrats’ big lie — that our border is secure.

Americans are waking up to the facts that people living in border towns have known for a long time. The Biden administration has stopped enforcing U.S. immigration laws. Our borders are indeed open, and Democratic officials have been lying to us for 20 months.

Border state governors need to keep up the pressure and continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities until this administration begins to enforce U.S. immigration laws.

Their blatant dereliction of duty is ruining lives and, if left unchecked, will ultimately destroy the country.

