Border Patrol agents ride horses along the beach at Borderfield State Park in San Ysidro, California, on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.
Border Patrol agents ride horses along the beach at Borderfield State Park in San Ysidro, California, in a 2018 file photo. (Sandy Huffaker - AFP / Getty Images)

Biden Administration Bans Border Patrol from Using Horses in Del Rio After Media Manufactures Outrage

 By Dillon Burroughs  September 23, 2021 at 12:06pm
White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on Thursday that Border Patrol agents will be banned from using horses in the Del Rio, Texas, area, referring to the “horrible and horrific” use of them to stop Haitian migrants.

“I can also convey to you that the secretary also conveyed to civil rights leaders earlier this morning that we will no longer be using horses in Del Rio,” Psaki said during Thursday’s daily briefing.

“That is a policy change that has been made in response.”

CNN also reported a Department of Homeland Security official told reporters that the use of horses would be “temporarily suspended” in the Del Rio sector.

“We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily. We’ll prioritize other methods for identifying individuals who might be in medical distress,” the DHS official said.

The policy change came after controversy generated by media reports that indicated Haitian migrants were being mistreated by Border Patrol agents guarding the border on horseback.

Some claimed the officials had “whipped” migrants. However, the accusations were soon debunked as the “whips” were only reins used in guiding horses.

Is this decision justified?

The accusations came after the widespread publication of photos that gave the appearance that a whip was used on a migrant.

The fact that the accusation had been debunked didn’t stop California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters from using the manufactured outrage to in speaking out on the issue.

At a news conference Wednesday, Waters said the Border Patrol agents were trying to “take us back to slavery days.”

“Haitians fleeing violence & the lack of a credible government in Haiti are being treated like animals. U.S. government cowboys on horses used whips on Haitians as they sought refuge,” Waters wrote in a Twitter post Tuesday.

The congresswoman also found a way to place blame on former President Donald Trump during her tweet.

“Why are we following the Trump policies? This horrendous treatment of Haitians must STOP NOW,” she added.

“I’m not just unhappy with the cowboys who were running down Haitians and using their reins to whip them. I’m unhappy with the administration. We are following the Trump policy,” Waters said at the Wednesday news conference, according to CNN.

By the time of the congresswoman’s Twitter post on Tuesday, the story that started Sunday with a mistaken description of Border Patrol agents on horseback using whips against illegal immigrants near Del Rio had already been debunked.

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




