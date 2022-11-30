Parler Share
See It: Hawaii's Sky Turns Hellish After World's Largest Active Volcano Erupts

 By Richard Moorhead  November 29, 2022 at 5:30pm
A fiery eruption of the world’s largest active volcano in Hawaii turned the skies red on Monday.

The eruption of Mauna Loa on Hawaii’s Big Island was the first of its kind in nearly 40 years, according to the New York Post.

Residents of Hawaii noticed as the natural phenomenon colored the skies of the Pacific Ocean island a dark red.

More photography of the eruption showed an event that was apocalyptic in appearance.

The eruption is the first of its kind since 1984, according to Breitbart News.

Photography taken by the U.S Geological Survey near the exploding volcano showed lava and gases fuming from the mountain.

Satellite imagery showed the mass release of sulfur dioxide from the explosion, covering a large section of Hawaii’s Big Island.

The volcanic eruption resulted in no casualties or evacuations, according to the Post, although it did disrupt air travel.

Southwest Airlines canceled all flights from Hawaii’s Big Island as a result of the blast.

Local authorities are continuing to monitor downslope lava flows from the volcano in the event of possible dangers to life or property, according to KHNL-TV.

Mauna Loa makes up 51 percent of Hawaii’s Big Island, according to the National Park Service.

The island volcano stands 13,681 feet above sea level.

Richard Moorhead
Conversation