See It: Hawaii's Sky Turns Hellish After World's Largest Active Volcano Erupts

A fiery eruption of the world’s largest active volcano in Hawaii turned the skies red on Monday.

The eruption of Mauna Loa on Hawaii’s Big Island was the first of its kind in nearly 40 years, according to the New York Post.

Residents of Hawaii noticed as the natural phenomenon colored the skies of the Pacific Ocean island a dark red.

A friend sent me this photo of Mauna Loa erupting last night. This is the view from the sea wall in Kona, near the King K. This is an amazing sight, in my 40+ years of going to the big island I’ve never seen an eruption this close to Kona. pic.twitter.com/pMYIwdY20E — JustAFeverDreamSuzzzz (@NachistasNest) November 28, 2022

More photography of the eruption showed an event that was apocalyptic in appearance.

UPDATE: View from Saddle Road of lava from Mauna Loa volcano eruption as of 1:30 am — Hawaii County Civil Defense working to confirm if any lava has flowed outside the summit caldera (pics: @KITV4 viewer AJ Taaca) pic.twitter.com/dN5reiq4PW — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) November 28, 2022

The eruption is the first of its kind since 1984, according to Breitbart News.

LARGEST Active Volcano ON EARTH Stains Sky Red During First Eruption Since 1984 pic.twitter.com/SZGqxCEDH1 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 28, 2022

Photography taken by the U.S Geological Survey near the exploding volcano showed lava and gases fuming from the mountain.

These photographs from Saddle Road taken by @alaska_avo David Fee at 6 AM this morning show lava flows moving north-northeast Northeast Rift Zone eruption of Mauna Loa. We will be adding lots more photos to the website today. https://t.co/oSCwzXbW5g #MaunaLoa #MaunaLoaErupts pic.twitter.com/zhINJFe7ud — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) November 29, 2022

Satellite imagery showed the mass release of sulfur dioxide from the explosion, covering a large section of Hawaii’s Big Island.

Around 11:30 p.m. HST last night, @NOAA‘s #GOESWest 🛰️ captured the eruption of Hawaii’s #MaunaLoa volcano, inside @Volcanoes_NPS. This imagery shows the heat signature and the sulfur dioxide released from the #volcano‘s summit caldera, Moku‘āweoweo. pic.twitter.com/gHEG63rbLb — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) November 28, 2022

The volcanic eruption resulted in no casualties or evacuations, according to the Post, although it did disrupt air travel.

Southwest Airlines canceled all flights from Hawaii’s Big Island as a result of the blast.

Local authorities are continuing to monitor downslope lava flows from the volcano in the event of possible dangers to life or property, according to KHNL-TV.

Mauna Loa makes up 51 percent of Hawaii’s Big Island, according to the National Park Service.

The island volcano stands 13,681 feet above sea level.

