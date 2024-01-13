In a bizarre incident that perhaps gives an alternative meaning to the venerable phrase “different strokes for different folks,” a naked man allegedly went for a swim in the giant fish tank at a Bass Pro Shop in the Birmingham, Alabama, area.

The incident occurred Jan. 4, right around closing time at the sporting goods chain’s Leeds, Alabama, location.

As a prelude to the suspect’s big splash, he reportedly crashed his car into a pole in the store parking lot before taking off his clothes and dashing into the store, according to AL.com.

Police said the 42-year-old suspect did a “cannonball” leap into the aquarium and then stood under a waterfall, diving back into the water after yelling at officers, The Associated Press reported.

After several minutes of frolicking in the water, the man reportedly climbed over the glass wall of the aquarium and fell to the concrete floor below, knocking himself unconscious.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images that some may find offensive.







According to Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin, the individual, identified by local media as George Owens, was noncompliant with officers and paramedics at the scene, including allegedly kicking one officer in the groin and damaging a patrol car door.

The chief alluded to the possibility that drugs played a role in the encounter.

Are you a fan of Bass Pro Shops? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

“It is obvious from the behavior of (Owens) and his admissions that he had been taking drugs that we must continue remind the public of the dangers associated with their use,” Irwin told AL.com.

The chief told the news outlet that Owens was receiving mental health treatment after his arrest.

The suspect’s family told the police chief that he is suffering from mental health issues, WBRC reported.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images that some may find offensive.

NEW: Alabama man arrested after taking a dive into the fish aquarium at a Bass Pro Shop in Leeds, Alabama. The man intentionally drove a vehicle into a pole outside the store before taking off his clothes and jumping in the fish tank. When the police arrived, the man, George… pic.twitter.com/wcVTnUtQoC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 6, 2024

Owens faces an array of charges including public lewdness, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault on police, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, according to WBRC.

He bonded out of St. Clair County Jail on Jan. 7.

In the meantime, a police investigation is ongoing.

“He caused a scene that should not occur in public in front of many adults, children, and employees of Bass Pro Shop,” Irwin told AL.com.

Bass Pro Shops’ website says the company operates about 200 retail stores across North America.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.