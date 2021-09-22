Share
News
Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton asks a question during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on April 28.
Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton asks a question during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on April 28. (Tom Williams - Pool / Getty Images)

Sen. Cotton: The World Is Laughing at the United States After Biden's UN Speech

 By Dillon Burroughs  September 22, 2021 at 10:46am
Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton said on Wednesday that China is “waging a cold war” against America and argued that President Joe Biden’s only options are whether to win or lose.

Cotton made his remarks during an interview on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus” in response to Biden’s speech Tuesday before United Nations leaders in New York.

“A lot of the world sees Joe Biden and just laughs at the statement he made yesterday,” the senator said.

“Of course, we don’t seek a new cold war,” he said. “We would rather have peace with all nations.

“But when China is waging a cold war against the United States, we don’t have a choice whether we are in it or not. We only have a choice to win or to lose.”

Cotton pointed out that Biden did not name China during his remarks before the United Nations.

“But beyond that, he didn’t even mention China’s name. It was like he was scared to mention China’s name,” the senator said.

Is the U.S. in a cold war with China?

He concluded by noting the implications are certainly concerning for Americans.

“I think it’s a dangerous thing for China not to take Biden seriously,” Cotton said.

He was not the only political leader concerned over the president’s U.N. speech. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called Biden’s remarks evidence he is living in an “alternate reality.”



“He has not revitalized America’s alliances like he’s claiming at the UN,” she tweeted.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley lashed out at Biden over his comment that he wants the United States to rejoin the much-criticized U.N. Human Rights Council.

“Joe Biden just announced he wants to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council,” she tweeted. “We left the council because we should never lend America’s credibility to a sham made up of the worst human rights abusers including China, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela.”

Coalition members were upset with the president following the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal.

Just the past week, France, America’s oldest ally, pulled diplomats from the U.S. and Australia after Biden left the country out of a trilateral agreement with the United Kingdom over submarines that left the French feeling disrespected, the Independent reported.

Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Conversation