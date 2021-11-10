Share
News
Sen. Joe Manchin talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 1.
Sen. Joe Manchin talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 1. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Sen. Joe Manchin Calls for Lawmakers to Stop Ignoring Inflation as Democrats Continue to Push Trillion Dollar Spending Package

 By Andrew Trunsky  November 10, 2021 at 10:14am
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday that lawmakers can no longer ignore worsening inflation, which consumer data showed hit a 30-year high.

“By all accounts, the threat posed by record inflation to the American people is not ‘transitory’ and is instead getting worse,” Manchin tweeted.

“From the grocery store to the gas pump, Americans know the inflation tax is real and DC can no longer ignore the economic pain Americans feel every day.”

Rittenhouse Takes Stand, Reveals What Was Said to Him Moments Before Pulling Trigger

Manchin’s statement came shortly after the Labor Department announced the Consumer Price Index rose 0.9 percent in October and 6.2 percent over a year’s span.

That’s the highest rate in three decades.

It also came as Democrats prepare to pass their $1.75 trillion spending package, which Manchin has repeatedly questioned and trimmed from its original $3.5 trillion price tag.

Despite Manchin’s objections to parts of his party’s bill, his vote is necessary for it to pass if Republicans unanimously vote against it, given the chamber’s 50-50 split.

And while the House version of the bill includes long-sought Democratic priorities like paid family leave, Manchin has already made clear where he stands.

“I have a lot of concerns, let’s put it that way,” Manchin said during an interview with Fox News last week.

“They’re working off the House bill. That’s not going to be the bill I work off of.”

Democratic leadership, however, has insisted that the bill’s passage will actually lower inflation.

“As I have said repeatedly, when this bill is passed, it will be fully paid for and reduce — reduce — inflationary pressures,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week on the Senate floor.

Democrat Sen Admits Inflation Is Getting Worse, Says DC Can 'No Longer Ignore the Economic Pain'

“This will be just what the American people need, and it will not be … inflationary.”

