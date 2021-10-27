Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy condemned Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Biden administration over Garland’s letter to the FBI targeting parents protesting at school board meetings.

Kennedy made the remarks in an interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday ahead of a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

“Merrick Garland is the vessel here. The prophet is President Biden in the White House. Merrick Garland’s not going to back off until the White House tells him to back off, and all of this was instigated by the White House,” Kennedy said.

“Most parents don’t believe that babies can be white supremacists.” @SenJohnKennedy previews the questions Attorney General Merrick Garland will face during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the DOJ’s probe into ‘threats’ against school boards @BillHemmer @DanaPerino pic.twitter.com/c7W4hA8sKV — America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) October 27, 2021

Kennedy said the issue is really about parents’ love for their children.

“You don’t have to be a Latin scholar to figure out what this is all really about. It’s about parental love. My late father used to tell me when I was a kid. He’d say, ‘Son, you’ll never know love until you have a child.’ And he was right,” the congressman said.

Kennedy also criticized critical race theory.

“Most parents want what’s best for their children. They don’t want their children to grow up to hate. They don’t want their children to grow up to be racists. And that’s what critical race theory teaches,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy argued that there is a clear distinction between teaching children American history and imposing a worldview that labels people racist from birth.

“Should our kids learn about slavery and Jim Crow in school? Yes. Should our kids be taught about the Tulsa Massacre? You bet,” Kennedy said.

“But should our kids be taught that white babies are born bad and black babies are born hopeless and can’t make it without the help of the government? That’s drivel,” he added.

“Most parents know that. They don’t want that because they don’t believe it. Most parents don’t believe that babies can be white supremacists. And that’s really what this is all about.”

Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing comes after 19 Republicans on the committee sent a letter to Garland on Monday demanding that he rescind an Oct. 4 memorandum targeting parents protesting at school board meetings.

Garland had previously testified before the committee regarding the controversial memo.

“Your testimony before the Judiciary Committee last week concerning your October 4, 2021, memorandum targeting concerned parents at school board meetings was troubling,” the Republicans’ letter read.

Garland’s memo was sent to the FBI after the National School Boards Association sent a letter to President Joe Biden characterizing vocal parents as domestic terrorists. The NSBA later apologized for the letter.

