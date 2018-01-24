Sen. Ron Johnson: Informant Has Confirmed Secret Anti-Trump Society In The FBI

A Wisconsin senator said there is an “informant” who confirmed reports of the existence of a secret society that was working to undermine the president.

Rep. Ron Johnson spoke to Fox News Tuesday about the missing text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two FBI agents who were having an affair around the time of the 2016 election and proven to have a strong dislike for President Donald Trump, made clear from previously released text messages.

Among the new texts recently made public, Strzok implied to Page that a “secret society” exists among federal agents to prevent Donald Trump from entering the White House.

“What this is all about is further evidence of corruption, more than bias, but corruption at the highest levels of the FBI,” Johnson said.

“Now a secret society? We have an informant that’s talking about a group that were holding secret meetings off site,” the senator added. “There is so much smoke here, there is so much suspicion.”

Fox News’ anchor Bret Baier clarified that the informant said the secret society meetings were being held offsite of the Justice Department, and then asked “is there anything more about that?”

Johnson replied that they have to “dig into it.”

“Robert Mueller used to run the FBI. He’s in no position to do an investigation over this kind of misconduct,” he said. “So I think at this point of time we probably should be looking at a special counsel to undertake this investigation, but Congress is going to have to continue to dig.”

The Department of Justice announced last week that they have somehow lost five months worth of texts between the two FBI agents. On Friday, Sen. Ron Johnson received a letter from the Department of Justice explaining texts between Strzok and Page from Dec. 14, 2016, to May 17, 2017, were no longer available.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have cried foul over the matter and now the FBI must prove that the disappearance of these text messages between Strzok and Page was not a result of FBI malfeasance, according to Fox News.

“It is possible these text messages that are missing, perhaps they really were lost. Perhaps it is another strange coincidence,” Rep. John Ratcliffe said on Fox News. “It makes it harder and harder for us to explain one strange coincidence after another.”

The congressman expanded that they “know about this ‘insurance policy’ that was referenced” to try and prevent a Donald Trump presidency and “that there may have been a ‘secret society’ of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI” working against the president.

“I’m not saying that actually happened, but when folks speak in those terms, they need to come forward to explain the contexts with which they use those terms.”

There is now serious talk in Congress over the possible formation of a second counsel to investigate the mounting evidence of bias in the FBI investigation of the Russian/Trump collusion in the 2016 investigation.

“We will leave no stone unturned to confirm with certainty why these text messages are not now available to be produced and will use every technology available to determine whether the missing messages are recoverable from another source. If we are successful, we will update the congressional committees immediately,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, according to the Washington Examiner.

