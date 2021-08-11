South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott blasted Democrats’ reckless spending spree on Wednesday, claiming they “continue to mortgage the future of our country.”

“Democrats continue to mortgage the future of our country in pursuit of a radical agenda that will leave us deeper in debt, less free, and more divided,” Scott said in a statement.

“This budget gives more power to the IRS, will lead to the destruction of right-to-work laws and elimination of the gig economy, and finances amnesty for illegal immigrants,” he added. “Taxes will go up, while inflation is already through the roof. After Democrats passed trillions in spending in the last few months alone, American families are now forced to bear the cost of their recklessness.”

Scott shared the statement in a tweet in which he said the Democrats’ spending was “something I can’t get behind.”

Mortgaging the future of our country in pursuit of a radical agenda that will leave us deeper in debt, less free, & more divided is something I can’t get behind. ⬇️Read my statement on my vote against Democrats’ $3.5 trillion tax hike & spending bill⬇️https://t.co/k9qTTAw48m — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) August 11, 2021

The senator’s statement also addressed single moms and seniors he believes will struggle with expected inflation as a result of the left’s increased spending.

“Single moms — just like the one who raised me — are already wondering how to afford back-to-school supplies for their kids. Faced with skyrocketing prices at the gas pump and grocery store, how are our seniors on fixed incomes supposed to afford basic necessities?” Scott asked.

Should the House pass the infrastructure bill? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (5 Votes)

“We must get back to commonsense, responsible governing — the human cost of liberal tax-and-spend policies is far too high.”

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz also criticized the infrastructure bill. He called it, “a gateway drug to more reckless spending.”

RELEASE: Sen. Cruz: Democrats’ Infrastructure Bill is a Gateway Drug to More Reckless Spending — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 10, 2021

“Too many Republicans just enabled Democrats’ efforts to claim bipartisanship, spend over a trillion dollars, and then ram through their $3.5 trillion liberal wish list of crushing taxes and radical spending,” Cruz said in a statement.

“The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that passed today contained only about $100 billion for roads and bridges. As I’ve said before, if the Democrats wanted to pass a bill just to fix and expand our roads and bridges, they could have done it with near-unanimous support.”

The statement follows the Senate’s passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill Tuesday, pushing forward a big item on President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed 69-30 with 19 Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky — joining all Democrats to make major investments in the nation’s roads, bridges and railways, among other things.

“Big news, folks: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal has officially passed the Senate,” Biden tweeted.

“I hope Congress will send it to my desk as soon as possible so we can continue our work of building back better.”

Big news, folks: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal has officially passed the Senate. I hope Congress will send it to my desk as soon as possible so we can continue our work of building back better. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 10, 2021

In addition to McConnell, the other GOP senators who voted for the massive legislation were Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, Jim Risch of Idaho, Mitt Romney of Utah, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Roger Wicker of Mississippi.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.