A bipartisan group of senators has joined House members calling for Congress to award its highest honor to the 13 American service members killed last month in Kabul.

A Senate bill awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the fallen troops was introduced by Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and co-sponsored by multiple senators of both parties, according to a news release.

“Thirteen brave men and women gave the last full measure to protect Americans and our Afghan allies at a critical moment in our nation’s history — they are American heroes,” Daines said.

“As the U.S. concludes 20-years of combat in Afghanistan, I believe it’s fitting that Congress commemorates their sacrifice in this moment with the Congressional Gold Medal.”

“On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you to these heroes and their families, and to all who wear the uniform and protect our freedom,” he said.

Warren said those who died “demonstrated incredible courage throughout their careers, and we owe it to them to pass legislation to recognize their heroic service with the Congressional Gold Medal.”

Republican Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan introduced a bill in the House last month to honor the slain soldiers, according to a news release. Her bill also has multiple co-sponsors from both parties.

“These heroic men and women are gone far too soon, and we must honor them for their bravery in helping U.S. citizens and Afghan allies safely evacuate Afghanistan,” McClain said.

“My heart aches for the families and loved ones of our servicemembers. We will always remember their service and pay tribute to their sacrifice.”

On Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence praised Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana, at his funeral, according to the News and Tribune.

“He gave his life defending the innocent civilians fleeing from the chaos that had become Afghanistan,” Pence said.

“I wish I had met him. … He embodied the Marine Corps motto, and he never gave up until the job was done. He stood post aiding those fleeing for safety. He didn’t run. He was determined to get kids out of the gate.”

“No one will ever say it better than his mother did,” Pence said, according to ABC News. “In those final moments of his life, it was a work of heart, doing everything he could to get those kids out of harm’s way.”

“He will inspire generations to come. We will tell his story of courage and of selflessness. Let me assure you, he will not be forgotten.”

“Words fail when heroes fall,” he said. “Faith gives us hope, and heroes give us hope.”

💔 The mother of USMC Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo kisses her daughter’s casket as it arrives in Massachusetts for the final trip to her home of Lawrence. Sgt. Rosario Pichardo died in the Aug. 26 bombing near the Kabul airport. https://t.co/7gnh5cKeSO pic.twitter.com/Bcnwrm8Ln4 — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) September 11, 2021



On Saturday, as America remembered the 9/11 terrorist attacks, hundreds gathered in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to honor Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario as her remains were returned to her hometown, according to Reuters.

