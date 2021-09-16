Share
News
A group of Marines transfers the remains of Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page of Omaha, Nebraska, on Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.
A group of Marines transfers the remains of Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page of Omaha, Nebraska, on Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. (Jason Minto - U.S. Air Force / Getty Images)

Senators Introduce Plan to Honor the 13 American Service Members Killed in Kabul

 By Jack Davis  September 16, 2021 at 10:25am
Share

A bipartisan group of senators has joined House members calling for Congress to award its highest honor to the 13 American service members killed last month in Kabul.

A Senate bill awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the fallen troops was introduced by Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and co-sponsored by multiple senators of both parties, according to a news release.

“Thirteen brave men and women gave the last full measure to protect Americans and our Afghan allies at a critical moment in our nation’s history — they are American heroes,” Daines said.

“As the U.S. concludes 20-years of combat in Afghanistan, I believe it’s fitting that Congress commemorates their sacrifice in this moment with the Congressional Gold Medal.”

“On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you to these heroes and their families, and to all who wear the uniform and protect our freedom,” he said.

Trending:
$181 Million Settlement Means Americans in 24 States Who Bought Chicken Between 2009 and 2020 Could Be Eligible for Payout

Warren said those who died “demonstrated incredible courage throughout their careers, and we owe it to them to pass legislation to recognize their heroic service with the Congressional Gold Medal.”

Republican Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan introduced a bill in the House last month to honor the slain soldiers, according to a news release. Her bill also has multiple co-sponsors from both parties.

“These heroic men and women are gone far too soon, and we must honor them for their bravery in helping U.S. citizens and Afghan allies safely evacuate Afghanistan,” McClain said.

“My heart aches for the families and loved ones of our servicemembers. We will always remember their service and pay tribute to their sacrifice.”

Should these slain troops be given the Congressional Gold Medal?

On Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence praised Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana, at his funeral, according to the News and Tribune.

“He gave his life defending the innocent civilians fleeing from the chaos that had become Afghanistan,” Pence said.

“I wish I had met him. … He embodied the Marine Corps motto, and he never gave up until the job was done. He stood post aiding those fleeing for safety. He didn’t run. He was determined to get kids out of the gate.”

“No one will ever say it better than his mother did,” Pence said, according to ABC News. “In those final moments of his life, it was a work of heart, doing everything he could to get those kids out of harm’s way.”

“He will inspire generations to come. We will tell his story of courage and of selflessness. Let me assure you, he will not be forgotten.”

Related:
GOP Rep Reveals His Team Has Helped Elderly American Couple Escape Afghanistan After Weeks of Taliban Torment

“Words fail when heroes fall,” he said. “Faith gives us hope, and heroes give us hope.”


On Saturday, as America remembered the 9/11 terrorist attacks, hundreds gathered in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to honor Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario as her remains were returned to her hometown, according to Reuters.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Senators Introduce Plan to Honor the 13 American Service Members Killed in Kabul
Big Indictment Finally Coming in Durham's Russiagate Probe: Report
ISIS Leader Responsible for the Deaths of 4 Americans Just Paid the Ultimate Price
Pennsylvania Senators Launch 2020 Election Review with Major Subpoena
NFL Players Step In After Team Bans Unvaccinated Fans from Attending Games
See more...

Conversation