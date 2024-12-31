Share
News
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) speaks to reporters on his way to a vote at the U.S. Capitol on January 5, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) speaks to reporters on his way to a vote at the U.S. Capitol on January 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Senator's Son Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison

 By Joe Saunders  December 31, 2024 at 7:28am
Share

The son of a Republican senator was sentenced Monday to nearly three decades in prison for the death of a sheriff’s deputy during a high-speed chase last December.

Ian Cramer, 43, the son of North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer, was behind the wheel of his parents’ SUV when he crashed into the deputy’s patrol vehicle Dec. 6, 2023, according to news reports.

Mercer County Deputy Paul Martin, 53, was setting up stop sticks to halt Cramer’s flight. He was struck by the patrol vehicle and later pronounced dead.

Ian Cramer had fled in the vehicle from a hospital ambulance bay after his mother took him to the emergency room for treatment of hallucinations, according to the New York Post.

“Court documents say he crawled into the driver seat of his parents’ vehicle after his mother got out and smashed in reverse through the closed garage door of the hospital’s ambulance bay,” The Associated Press reported.

That set off a chase where Cramer hit speeds of more than 100 mph, according to the AP, and didn’t stop even after two tires had been flatted by law enforcement devices.

He was swerving to avoid more devices when he hit Martin’s  vehicle, the AP reported.

The senator and his wife said their son had mental problems exacerbated by drug use. Ian Cramer admitted to using methamphetamines and bath salts the day of the fatal crash, the AP reported.

Ian Cramer pleaded guilty in September to nine charges, according to NBC News, “including homicide while fleeing a peace officer, reckless endangerment and drug possession.”

At Monday’s sentencing hearing, he apologized to Martin’s family, the AP reported.

“I had no intention to do any of this. It was an accident, and I just hope that someday they can forgive me, and I think the best thing for me is to go to a hospital and just get more help,” he said.

At the hearing, Judge Bobbi Weiler sentenced Cramer to 28 years in prison, but indicated he was unlikely to serve the full sentence — and might likely serve very little of it behind bars.

Related:
Middle School Teacher Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor After Concerned Student Sets a Trap

“The (state) Department of Corrections has their own policy on how much time you’re going to serve,” Weiler said, according to the AP.

“These are not mandatory minimums, which means that you’re probably going to serve a small portion of that 28 years and be out on parole, so that’ll … give you an opportunity to have a second chance that Deputy Martin does not have, nor does his family have.”

Kevin Cramer told reporters after the sentencing that he was “somewhat disappointed that mental health is so casually dismissed both by the court and by the prosecutor.”

However, he acknowledged his son’s responsibility for the tragedy.

“But I don’t think there’s any question there’s not one person, including Ian, who doesn’t know that they were his choices that led to this, whatever they may be, under whatever condition, choices that go back many years,” he said.

Kevin Cramer first won election in 2018, defeating Democrat Heidi Heitkamp. He was re-elected in November.

A strong supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, he has been a leading critic of the liberal, taxpayer-funded National Public Radio network.

However, he broke with other Senate Republicans in February over the controversial package for Ukraine aid.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Senator's Son Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison
Holiday Tragedy: Oklahoma Dad Dead, 8-Year-Old Daughter Missing
Hannity Goes Public with Christmas Engagement to Fox Star - 'Beautiful Couple'
Senile Biden Frees 100+ Illegals Who Rioted at Border Because They're Not 'Border Security Risks' Under His Policy: Report
Larry the Cable Guy Takes Stand for Elon Musk, Absolutely Obliterates 'Grandma Purple Hair' Unhinged Dem
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation