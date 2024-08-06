Share
Serena Williams Whines About Being Rejected from Restaurant, Conveniently Omits Key Fact

 By Jack Davis  August 6, 2024 at 8:15am
In a city crawling with world-famous athletes, one had a public temper tantrum over not getting a table at a rooftop restaurant in Paris.

Former tennis star Serena Williams slapped The Peninsula Hotel on social media.

“Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first,” Williams posted on X.

The restaurant replied that Williams could not grab what others already had booked.

“In response to Ms Williams’ tweet, for whom we have the utmost admiration and respect, as we do for all our esteemed guests, we reiterate our deepest apologies that we were not able to offer her a table at our rooftop bar when she arrived with her family and without a reservation,” the hotel said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

“We do always try to make space for walk-in guests but sometimes this is not possible,” the hotel said.

“On August 5th, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked, and the only unoccupied tables at that time belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was also fully reserved,” the statement said.

“As an alternative, Ms Williams was offered an outside table downstairs at the hotel’s La Terrasse Kléber,” the statement, which ran along the same lines as a public post in response to Williams’s public gripe, said.

Of note, the eatery’s response caused Williams’ original post to get slapped with a Community Note, fact-checking that Williams was not “denied service” because the restaurant was booked full.

Many on X said Williams was out of line.

This was not the first time in recent weeks Williams has opened her mouth and been criticized for it.

In June, she hosted the ESPYs and made a racially charged dig at Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

“Caitlin, you are the Larry Bird [of the WNBA] in that you are an amazing player, you have ties to Indiana, and, uh, white people are really crazy about you,” Williams said.

