Share
News

Paris Trains Stopped After Unexploded 1,000+ lbs. WWII Bomb Discovered

 By Jack Davis  March 9, 2025 at 5:30am
Share

Travel across Europe was snarled Friday after a World War II-era bomb was discovered near the Gare du Nord in Paris, where trains crisscrossing the continent connect.

The bomb was discovered at about 3:30 a.m. Friday about a mile and a half from the Gare du Nord, according to The New York Times. The bomb was found by workers who were landscaping at a bridge renovation project.

The 1,000-pound bomb, which contained about 400 pounds of explosives was about three feet long and was buried about six and a half feet below the surface.

“This was not a trivial operation,” Philippe Tabarot, France’s transportation minister, said after the 12-hour operation to defuse the bomb had ended.

The bomb was first moved into a hole before bomb disposal experts unscrewed and destroyed the fuse  “like you see in the movies,” Christophe Pezron, who heads the Paris police laboratory in charge of bomb disposal, said, according to the Associated Press.

The British-made bomb could have caused major damage, he said, if hit by construction equipment.

“It’s the fourth one we’ve found in this area since 2019,” Pezron said.

The bomb was 80 years old at least. Do you think it was still a danger to passengers?

The BBC noted that British and American planes bombed Paris during the war.

Finding unexploded bombs “doesn’t happen every day, but it happens,” Fabien Villedieu, a leader of a union of railway workers said.

The bomb was about 600 feet from a heavily traveled road. Evacuations were ordered of buildings with windows facing a potential blast site.

“It’s in the middle of an urban zone,” he said.

France’s Interior Ministry said since the end of World War II in 1945, more than 700,000 bombs dropped on France have been defused, as have an estimated nearly 50 million mines, shells and other weapons, according to AP.

Related:
World's Second Tallest Man Forced to Sleep on the Floor as He Competes in Paralympics

The process to remove the bomb led to the cancellation of about 500 trains that impacted more than half a million people, Tabarot estimated.

The cancellations included Eurostar service that left travelers stranded in England as well as on the continent, according to the BBC.

International train service was restored on Saturday.

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Paris Trains Stopped After Unexploded 1,000+ lbs. WWII Bomb Discovered
Cops Try to Arrest Pervert, but Furious Neighbors Rip Him Away So They Can Get Street Justice, and It Was Brutal
Abducted Priest Found Murdered on Ash Wednesday
Donald Trump Jr. Responds to Report He Is Considering a Run for President in 2028
Strange Warship Spotted off US West Coast: Photos
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation