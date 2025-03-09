Paris Trains Stopped After Unexploded 1,000+ lbs. WWII Bomb Discovered

Travel across Europe was snarled Friday after a World War II-era bomb was discovered near the Gare du Nord in Paris, where trains crisscrossing the continent connect.

The bomb was discovered at about 3:30 a.m. Friday about a mile and a half from the Gare du Nord, according to The New York Times. The bomb was found by workers who were landscaping at a bridge renovation project.

The 1,000-pound bomb, which contained about 400 pounds of explosives was about three feet long and was buried about six and a half feet below the surface.

BREAKING: French police have released images of the unexploded Second World War bomb that has disrupted travel for thousands of Eurostar passengers. Read more: https://t.co/WgXDg7G70B 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/5ymxB1j61X — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 7, 2025

“This was not a trivial operation,” Philippe Tabarot, France’s transportation minister, said after the 12-hour operation to defuse the bomb had ended.

The bomb was first moved into a hole before bomb disposal experts unscrewed and destroyed the fuse “like you see in the movies,” Christophe Pezron, who heads the Paris police laboratory in charge of bomb disposal, said, according to the Associated Press.

The British-made bomb could have caused major damage, he said, if hit by construction equipment.

“It’s the fourth one we’ve found in this area since 2019,” Pezron said.

The bomb was 80 years old at least. Do you think it was still a danger to passengers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The BBC noted that British and American planes bombed Paris during the war.

Finding unexploded bombs “doesn’t happen every day, but it happens,” Fabien Villedieu, a leader of a union of railway workers said.

The bomb was about 600 feet from a heavily traveled road. Evacuations were ordered of buildings with windows facing a potential blast site.

“It’s in the middle of an urban zone,” he said.

France’s Interior Ministry said since the end of World War II in 1945, more than 700,000 bombs dropped on France have been defused, as have an estimated nearly 50 million mines, shells and other weapons, according to AP.

🇫🇷💣 General chaos since this morning at Gare du Nord, the busiest train station in Europe. During night-time work carried out in Saint-Denis, approximately 2.5 kilometers from Gare du Nord, workers discovered a 500kg bomb, WWII era. Police are working to defuse the device. pic.twitter.com/iAzR5xNT0U — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐎𝐌𝐒𝐀 | 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) March 7, 2025

The process to remove the bomb led to the cancellation of about 500 trains that impacted more than half a million people, Tabarot estimated.

The cancellations included Eurostar service that left travelers stranded in England as well as on the continent, according to the BBC.

International train service was restored on Saturday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.