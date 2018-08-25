SECTIONS
Russians Overwhelmingly Declare Their Government Did Not Meddle in US Election

By Evie Fordham
at 10:36am
Seventy-one percent of Russians do not believe that their government meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to a Pew Research Center study published Tuesday.

Only 15 percent of all Russians think the Kremlin may have meddled in a U.S. election, according to the study.

Younger Russians were more likely to believe reports of interference.

Pew surveyed 1,000 respondents in Russia between May 22 and June 23 for the study.

Pew’s findings include that Russians are nearly evenly split “over whether their country tries to influence the internal affairs of other countries,” with 45 percent of Russians saying yes and 46 percent saying no.

But 85 percent of Russians say the U.S. meddles in “the domestic affairs of other countries.”

The research center also asked Russians how they felt about their country and its leaders.

When asked about Russian president Vladimir Putin, nearly 60 percent of Russians have “a lot of confidence in his abilities,” and 14 percent have “little or no confidence” in Putin.

Do you think Russia meddled in the 2016 election?


Roughly 60 percent of Russians think their country deserves more respect internationally, the survey found.

Approximately 40 percent of Russians “express dissatisfaction” with the direction that their country is taking, especially in light of inflation problems.

