SECTIONS
Lifestyle Sports
Print

Shaquille O'Neal Provides Home for Mom Struggling To Care for Son Who Was Paralyzed in Shooting

ShaqMichael Kovac / Getty Images for EpsonShaquille O’Neal seen onstage during Epson And Shaquille O'Neal Announce New Partnership at Sheraton Grand Los Angeles on July 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Epson)

By Amanda Thomason
Published October 21, 2019 at 12:31pm
Print

On Aug. 17, life changed drastically for Allison Wood and her 12-year-old son Isaiah Payton. Isaiah was attending a high school football game when two shooters arrived, shooting at each other before ending up shooting Isaiah and another young man.

While the other victim — who was three years older than Isaiah — was able to get treatment and go home, Isaiah suffered a much more disheartening prognosis, which was explained on the GoFundMe set up for his family.

“My son, Isaiah Payton, is an active 12-year-old kid who loves sports such as football and basketball,” the site reads. “He dreamed of being a football player when he grew up.”

“Unfortunately, while attending a high school football game, he was shot twice; in the chest and near his liver. He has been in the hospital for 2 weeks, is currently unable to breath on his own, paralyzed from the chest down, undergoing many tests, and is on a feeding tube.”

“Any donation you make will help make a difference towards his treatments and medical bills.”

TRENDING: Report: Schiff Tried To Strong-Arm Kurt Volker but It Backfired When Volker Exposed Schiff Instead

As of Oct. 21, the fundraiser sits at almost $7,000 — but Wood has faith that this situation will be used for good.

“I believe in miracles,” Wood told WSB-TV, according to AJC, “and God — he is a powerful man.”

“(God) has something that he really wants you to do,” Wood reminded her son. “He didn’t keep you here for no reason.”

As Isaiah’s story circulated, it caught the attention of celebrity athlete Shaquille O’Neal, known for his stature as well as his generous heart. When O’Neal heard Isaiah was unable to return home because it was not properly equipped for his needs, O’Neal stepped in to help.

Working with Rob Lynch, Papa John’s CEO, and Jeff Smith, Papa John’s chairman of the board, O’Neal proposed a solution for the wounded family.

“I reached out to the family because I wanted to see the son and I said he’s not going to release the sign until she’s able to move on the first floor,” O’Neal told WXIA-TV. “So, we found her a house.”

“I’m going to pay her rent for the year and I’m going to give her some furniture and it’s sad because her son is paralyzed from the chest down and no mother has to go through that.”

RELATED: Southwest Airlines Employees Make Breakfast for Stranded Troops

O’Neal said seeing the story saddened him because it was such a random, heartless event that no one could have predicted. It could have affected anyone, and he wanted to do what he could to help them get back on their feet.

“I was watching the story and it’s just sad,” he said. “It could have been any one of us. It could have been my son … It could’ve been your cousin … and then she was living in a one-bedroom apartment with her two boys so we found her a house in College Park in a nice area.”

“I’m going to get her some Ring cameras, on me,” he continued. “I’m going to give her some furniture, I’ll give her some TVs and I’m gonna pay her rent off for a year and help her get back on her feet.”

The financial help went beyond the basics, and O’Neal must have known the Ring cameras would help the family feel more secure after their ordeal. He clearly wants them to not only have a house, but to feel safe and comfortable and enjoy their home.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Shaquille O'Neal Provides Home for Mom Struggling To Care for Son Who Was Paralyzed in Shooting
10-Year-Old Girl Killed After Being Thrown from Amusement Ride
Animal Rescue Shares Video After Saving Fox with Head Stuck in Rim of Tire
Sweet Little Girl Tells Her Adoptive Mom About the First Time They Met in Video
Kind Cop Pays Out of Own Pocket To Buy Car Seats for Mom Who Couldn't Afford Them
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×