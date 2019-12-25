SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Shelter Continues Heartwarming Tradition To Have Santa Visit with Gifts: 'Shelter Animals Deserve a Christmas'

By Amanda Thomason
Published December 25, 2019 at 12:16am
Print

This holiday season, many people will give to those in need — and sometimes, that includes animals.

Many local shelters keep updated wish lists on Amazon where generous souls can order items for the animals at the shelter. One shelter in Romania is going a bit beyond that, and has a Christmas tradition that involves decor, wrapped presents and — of course — Santa Claus.

The shelter, called “Sava’s Safe Haven,” located in Galati, Romania, is a family-run operation that was started in 2012.

“The shelter has been built thought donations without any support from authorities or local companies,” the shelter’s website explains. “There are currently 270 animals residing in the shelter (mostly dogs and puppies but also a number of cats who were rescued from the streets).”

TRENDING: Americans Send Resounding Rebuke to Gun-Grabbing Democrats in Virginia

“This shelter is still reliant upon donations from animal lovers which enables the lean to cover costs of food, veterinary care and repairs. The shelter has no employees and is run entirely by the Sava family who alone care for all the animals.”

“The sanctuary consists of the kennels, a playground which needs expanding, quarantine room, puppy room cat room and an attached veterinary clinic room incorporated within the building.”

That many dogs is a lot of pups to care for, and the family has made a point of celebrating the holidays in style, believing that even homeless pets deserve a “real” Christmas.

Their videos of Christmases past are available on their YouTube channel. They also share the adorable videos and photos on their Facebook page, where they are also raising awareness of their need.

The videos show dogs of all shapes and sizes being released from their kennels to congregate around Santa, who has brought a large sack of presents.

Tails wagging, they approach the suited man and tentatively sniff at the gifts. Some are wearing sweaters, and some are a little skittish, but each one gets a treat. Santa also serves extra-special grub on Christmas, which the dogs seem to really enjoy.

“Our dogs can’t wait to have Santa Claus again this year!” the shelter posted on Dec. 9. “Lots of presents, joy, and goodies!”

RELATED: German Shepherd Ends Up Stuck in a Tree After Chasing Cat All the Way into Branches

“‘Christmas as a story, even for shelter dogs'” our project that made history and brought happiness to all animal lovers knowing that shelter animals celebrate their Christmas, even when they are in a shelter.”

“We launched this project in 2012 when we started to build Sava’s Safe Haven shelter, and we will not stop. Shelter animals deserves a Christmas.. even they are in kennels.”

The shelter also urged anyone interested to donate to the cause so that the pups will have a day to remember. If you are interested in making a shelter animal’s Christmas extra-special, you can also consider looking up your local shelter’s wish list or — if you have the means — fostering a needy pet over the holidays.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Shelter Continues Heartwarming Tradition To Have Santa Visit with Gifts: 'Shelter Animals Deserve a Christmas'
Mom Brilliantly Fools Package Thieves into Stealing Her Trash
Patsy Cline's Daughter Says Mother's Songs Can Only Be Appreciated by 'True' Music Lovers
FedEx Flew Little Girl in Need of Liver Transplant To Hospital in Middle of Snowstorm
Deputy Overwhelmed with Joy When He Realizes Santa Is Marine Son He Hasn't Seen in Two Years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×