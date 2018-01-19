Sheriff: FBI Investigating New ‘Person of Interest’ in Las Vegas Massacre

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo revealed new information Friday about Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, who killed more than 50 people last year in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

At his first media conference since Oct. 13, 2017, Lombardo said the FBI is looking into a person of interest, who is not Marilou Danley, Paddock’s girlfriend. Lombardo also stated that “numerous” child pornography pictures have been found on Paddock’s computer, Fox News reported.

A new report was also released Friday and provided a more detailed timeline of events on the night of the attack as well as the resources used in the investigation.

According to Fox News, the report shows more pictures of Paddock’s hotel suite from which he opened fire on concertgoers on Oct. 1 and “items of evidentiary value recovered from various scenes.”

“I realize it’s been three months since you have received an update on the 1 October shooting,” Lombardo said at the media conference Friday. “We have done a lot of work trying to piece together what happened.”

Do you think the shooter’s motives will be uncovered? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

According to the sheriff, investigators “have gone over 2,000 leads and looked at 21,560 hours of video.”

“This report won’t answer every question, or even the biggest question as to why he did what he did,” Lombardo concluded. “We are all going to have to be patient and let the investigation run its course.”

Bruce Paddock, the younger brother of Stephen Paddock, was arrested in October for possession of child pornography.

The investigation into the younger Paddock began before his brother carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

RELATED: Intelligence Committee Democrats Vote Against Transparency for Fusion GPS Documents

Child pornography was also found on his computer, according to TMZ.

Stephen Paddock, who killed 58 people and wounded over 500 others when he opened fire on a crowd from a hotel room in October, went through extensive measures in order to hold back the inevitable investigation that would come after his crime, according to The New York Times.

One warrant said Paddock “destroyed or tried to hide digital media devices” that could aid in the investigation.

He reportedly used a prepaid cellphone and other means of anonymous communication.

“Paddock planned the attack meticulously and took many methodical steps to avoid detection of his plot and to thwart the eventual law enforcement investigation that would follow,” the FBI said.

According to Friday’s report, “From 1982 through September of 2016, Paddock purchased 29 firearms. These purchases consisted of handguns, shotguns and one rifle.”

“From October 2016 through September 2017, Paddock purchased over 55 firearms.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.