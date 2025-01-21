Even the Notoriously Liberal ADF Just Sprang to Elon's Defense, Crushes Media's 'Nazi Salute' Lie

The liberal Anti-Defamation League came to the defense of Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk after he was accused by CNN and others of performing a Nazi salute at a post-inaugural rally for President Donald Trump on Monday.

Musk told the crowd at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., that he just wanted to say “thank you for making it happen,” a reference to the Trump election victory, before making the gesture that has received so much attention.

“My heart goes out to you,” he added after putting his hand on his chest, communicating his gratitude by moving his arm from his chest toward the audience.

DO NOT BELIEVE THE MEDIA The media is misleading you. Elon Musk never did a Nazi salute. Watch the full video: He simply gestured and said, “Thank you, my heart goes out to you.” pic.twitter.com/e3vBaLoVqx — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 20, 2025

That did not stop CNN’s Erin Burnett from describing it as a “salute.”

CNN’s Kasie Hunt agreed that it was an unusual gesture, saying that viewers could judge for themselves what Musk meant. “It’s not something you typically see at American political rallies,” she said.

NEW: CNN suggests Elon Musk made a Nazi salute during Trump’s event at Capitol One arena, purposely leaves out Musk’s comments when he said his heart goes out to the crowd. CNN: “It’s a salute. It was quick. I think our viewers are smart and they can take a look at that, but it… pic.twitter.com/LDoWQODod4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2025

“Nazi salute” also trended on X following Musk’s gesture as users debated over what the technology billionaire meant.

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut jumped on the Nazi salute bandwagon Tuesday, asking United Nations Ambassador nominee Elise Stefanik during her confirmation hearing, “What do you think of Elon Musk, perhaps the president’s most visible adviser, doing two heil Hitler salutes last night at the president’s televised rally?”

Talk about a loaded question.

Disgusting lie.

I was there. Elon said “my heart goes out to you” after he made this gesture. He was exuberantly thanking the crowd, which was full of Jews waiting for Trump to greet the Hamas hostage group.

As if 15,000 people would sit there and applaud Nazi salutes. No… https://t.co/8PyFS58zSz — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 21, 2025

Stefanik, who is very pro-Israel and a leading voice against anti-Semitism, responded, “Elon Musk did not do those salutes,” noting she witnessed him at many Trump rallies enthusiastically raising his hands in the air in the excitement of the moment.

Murphy followed up by asking if it concerned her that white nationalists online interpreted it as a Nazi salute.

Elon Musk just last year traveled with Ben Shapiro to Auschwitz and then Israel to learn about the Holocaust and Jewish history. Anyone trying to portray him as a Nazi is intentionally misleading the public. It was a stupid hand gesture, not an intentional Nazi salute. pic.twitter.com/rUOZ0HWHNR — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 20, 2025

“What concerns me is these are the questions you believe are most important to ask to the UN Ambassador,” Stefanik answered. “We just had an historic election where President Trump earned historic support from American voters because of his strong leadership combating anti-Semitism.”

NEW: Democrat Senator Chris Murphy accuses Elon Musk of doing a “heil Hitler” salute at Trump’s rally, gets shut down by UN ambassador nominee Elise Stefanik. Murphy: “What do you think of Elon Musk doing two heil Hitler salutes last night?” Stefanik: “Elon Musk did not do… pic.twitter.com/64j93vQw4S — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 21, 2025

The Anti-Defamation League also took the position on Monday that Stefanik had suggested, calling what Musk did an “awkward gesture.”

“It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge,” the ADL posted on X.

“In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead,” the organization added.

This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety. It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on… — ADL (@ADL) January 20, 2025

The controversy comes after Trump sent a negotiator to the Middle East who helped broker a deal to free Israeli hostages being held by Hamas terrorists and to initiate a ceasefire in the region.

Musk previously threatened to sue the ADL for defamation in 2023 after revenue on X plummeted when the nonprofit accused him of being anti-Semitic.

Our US advertising revenue is still down 60%, primarily due to pressure on advertisers by @ADL (that’s what advertisers tell us), so they almost succeeded in killing X/Twitter! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2023

The ADL coming out in defense of Musk therefore says something.

Anyone with an ounce of common sense and fair judgment knows that Musk was not performing a Nazi salute, but simply trying to communicate his appreciation to Trump supporters as coming straight from his heart.

