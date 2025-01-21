Share
Even the Notoriously Liberal ADF Just Sprang to Elon's Defense, Crushes Media's 'Nazi Salute' Lie

 By Randy DeSoto  January 21, 2025
The liberal Anti-Defamation League came to the defense of Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk after he was accused by CNN and others of performing a Nazi salute at a post-inaugural rally for President Donald Trump on Monday.

Musk told the crowd at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., that he just wanted to say “thank you for making it happen,” a reference to the Trump election victory, before making the gesture that has received so much attention.

“My heart goes out to you,” he added after putting his hand on his chest, communicating his gratitude by moving his arm from his chest toward the audience.

That did not stop CNN’s Erin Burnett from describing it as a “salute.”

CNN’s Kasie Hunt agreed that it was an unusual gesture, saying that viewers could judge for themselves what Musk meant. “It’s not something you typically see at American political rallies,” she said.

Should Elon sue CNN for slander and libel?

“Nazi salute” also trended on X following Musk’s gesture as users debated over what the technology billionaire meant.

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut jumped on the Nazi salute bandwagon Tuesday, asking United Nations Ambassador nominee Elise Stefanik during her confirmation hearing, “What do you think of Elon Musk, perhaps the president’s most visible adviser, doing two heil Hitler salutes last night at the president’s televised rally?”

Talk about a loaded question.

Stefanik, who is very pro-Israel and a leading voice against anti-Semitism, responded, “Elon Musk did not do those salutes,” noting she witnessed him at many Trump rallies enthusiastically raising his hands in the air in the excitement of the moment.

Murphy followed up by asking if it concerned her that white nationalists online interpreted it as a Nazi salute.

“What concerns me is these are the questions you believe are most important to ask to the UN Ambassador,” Stefanik answered. “We just had an historic election where President Trump earned historic support from American voters because of his strong leadership combating anti-Semitism.”

The Anti-Defamation League also took the position on Monday that Stefanik had suggested, calling what Musk did an “awkward gesture.”

“It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge,” the ADL posted on X.

“In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead,” the organization added.

The controversy comes after Trump sent a negotiator to the Middle East who helped broker a deal to free Israeli hostages being held by Hamas terrorists and to initiate a ceasefire in the region.

Musk previously threatened to sue the ADL for defamation in 2023 after revenue on X plummeted when the nonprofit accused him of being anti-Semitic.

The ADL coming out in defense of Musk therefore says something.

Anyone with an ounce of common sense and fair judgment knows that Musk was not performing a Nazi salute, but simply trying to communicate his appreciation to Trump supporters as coming straight from his heart.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation