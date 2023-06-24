Shocker: Jackie O Once Awkwardly Shared a Therapist with JFK's Rumored Superstar Mistress

One former first lady once received services from the same therapist that was treating her allegedly adulterous husband’s mistress.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis discovered that her therapist, Dr. Marianne Kris, formerly treated Marilyn Monroe in the 1970s, according to an excerpt in a new biography reviewed by People.

Kennedy Onassis was previously married to President John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy has long been thought to have carried out an affair with the superstar Monroe during his tenure as president, although it’s never been definitively proven.

One seductive performance of “Happy Birthday” Monroe sang to Kennedy at a New York event has long fueled suspicions of an extramarital affair, according to the New York Post.

Kennedy was killed in a shocking assassination in 1963.

Some suspect that Monroe also had an affair with President Kennedy’s brother, Sen. Robert Kennedy — who was also later assassinated.

Jackie Kennedy had since remarried to Greek citizen Aristotle Onassis when alerted to her therapist’s connection.

Kennedy Onassis inquired with Kris upon learning that she’d treated Monroe, according to “Jackie: Public, Private, Secret” author J. Randy Taraborrelli.

The therapist declined to discuss her dealings with Monroe, citing doctor-patient confidentiality.

“When Jackie confronted her, [Dr.] Kris said she felt no responsibility to inform her about any former patients in the same way she’d never reveal that she’d ever treated Jackie.”

“Marianne asked, ‘How is this relevant?’ to which Jackie responded, ‘How is that not relevant?'”

Kennedy Onassis received therapeutic treatment for symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from the murder of her husband in 1963.

A former secretary for the therapist described notes that referenced Kennedy Onassis’ treatment while clarifying that Kris would never discuss the nature of his conversations with a patient.

“They addressed Mrs. Onassis’s ongoing PTSD over the assassination, as well as certain nagging issues about their marriage. He went out in a blaze of glory, Mrs. Onassis said, according to one of the notes I read,” former Kris secretary Patricia Atwood said of the notes.

“The way he died had completely robbed her of the right to hate him, she said. Next to that entry, Dr. Kris wrote that her grief was anything but, as she put it, ‘tidy.’”

Monroe isn’t the only woman thought to have conducted adulterous affairs with Kennedy, according to People.

