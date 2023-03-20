Home Where Jackie Kennedy Lived After JFK's Assassination Hits Market for Eye-Watering Price

The Washington, D.C., home occupied by President John F. Kennedy’s widow after she and her children left the White House is now for sale.

The 13-bedroom home where Jacqueline Kennedy lived while she and the nation grieved following the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination of her husband is listed at $26.5 million by Sotheby’s International Realty.

“They say history often repeats itself. That is the case with the remarkable circa 1794 Georgetown estate known as the Newton Baker / Jackie Kennedy House at 3017, 3009, 3003 N Street, NW in Washington D.C.,” Jonathan Taylor of Sotheby’s International Realty told Fox Business.

“This opportunity is generational and must be experienced to be appreciated,” Taylor said.

The Sotheby’s listing extols the virtues of the property.

“The classic facade of this timeless estate introduces one of Georgetown’s most important estate residences,” it said. “The focal point of this storied estate is a grand Federal style home built in the late 18th century which has been home to several prominent Americans including most notably First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.”

The property was formerly the home of Georgetown Mayor Thomas Beall, Secretary of War Newton D. Baker, and singer and former Miss America Yolande Fox, the listing said.

The house is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The spacious primary suite on the second floor features parquet flooring, a private balcony overlooking the rear gardens, and a spa-quality bath,” the listing said, calling the property “one of Georgetown’s most storied estates.

The estate is now a combination of three properties.

“When it was first built, it was a 33-foot wide structure and two stories high,” Taylor told WUSA-TV.

He said the house, built in the late 1700s, has a niche in history.

“Many many WWI meetings and strategy sessions were held here,” Taylor said, noting that in World War II, the house featured a young Dwight Eisenhower “serving scrambled eggs to people at two in the morning.”

JFK’s widow bought the house for $195,000 when she needed to vacate the White House, but she only stayed there a short time.

“This became the number one tourist attraction in the area with buses pulling up in front,” Taylor said. “It became insufferable.

“She had established a pathway out the back to a neighboring street and would often have to escape that way.”

In 1968, Kennedy married Greek shipping owner Aristotle Onassis, who died in 1975. She died in 1994.

Fox Business noted that other properties associated with Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis have fetched large sums.

An East Hampton estate on Long Island was sold for $7.5 million in 2020. In 2017, a mansion along the Potomac River in Virginia was listed for $49.5 million.

