News
News

Shocking Video Captures Amazon Driver Brutally Attack Woman for 'White Privilege'

Jack Davis June 6, 2021 at 1:59pm

An Amazon delivery driver was arrested after a 67-year-old woman was repeatedly punched after heated words were exchanged in a dispute over the status of the customer’s package.

According to KTVU-TV in Oakland, the incident occurred at Thursday at an apartment complex in Castro City, California. Complex owner Doug Smith told the station a tenant was waiting for a package and received a notification that it had been delivered.

It had not.

She then saw an Amazon delivery driver, a 21-year-old woman named Itzel Ramirez, and asked where her package was. The driver said the tenant would be getting it soon.

After waiting 15 minutes, the tenant went to ask the driver again about the package, Smith said.

Trending:
Disgraced Democrat Ordered to Pay Hundreds of Thousands to Conservative Journalists and Media Outlet

What happened next is caught on video.

“I believe the Amazon driver said something about ‘your white privilege,’ and my tenant said, ‘You don’t need to be a bitch about it,’ turned around and walked away,” Smith said, according to KTVU.

Does this attacker deserve a prison sentence?

Video shows the driver repeatedly punching the tenant. When the one-sided fight was over, the driver brought several packages into the apartment complex.

“It was frightening to see an Amazon driver do that, somebody who we allow onto the property to provide us a service,” Smith said, according to KRON-TV.

The tenant told 911 dispatchers she was hit about 10 times around the face and head.

Alameda County sheriff’s deputies responded, and soon arrested Ramirez.

Ramirez did not deny the attack, but said it was a case of self-defense.

Related:
Here Are the Giant Corporations Pushing the LGBT Agenda as 'Pride Month' Begins

“We can’t have our delivery drivers or people out there in the community attacking people, punching people in the face,” said sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly.

Deputies said the tenant suffered a possible broken nose.

Ramirez faces two felony charges: elder abuse and battery involving serious bodily injury. Her arraignment is set for Monday. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Amazon released a statement distancing itself from Ramirez’s actions.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages,” the statement said, according to KRON.

“We take these matters seriously and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Irate Mexico Fans Pelt US Players with Objects as Americans Win Championship
Trump Roars Back to the Stage in North Carolina, Claims Vindication and Issues a 3-Word Demand
Watch: Governor Trump Branded a 'RINO' Is Greeted with Boos at GOP Convention
Watch: When 'Unruly' Man Breaks Into Cockpit, Flight Attendants Forced To Take Action
Shocking Video Captures Amazon Driver Brutally Attack Woman for 'White Privilege'
See more...

Conversation