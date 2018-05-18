Shooter Targets Trump Resort While Shouting About President, Terrorism Not Ruled Out

A man was arrested early Friday morning after an apparent attempt to ambush police officers in the lobby of Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami, Fox News reported.

Around 1:30 a.m. EST, Doral and Miami-Dade officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of an “active shooter.” According to police, the suspect was shouting “anti-Trump sentiment” and exchanged gunfire with the officers when they confronted him.

“The shooter, identified as 42-year-old Doral resident Jonathan Oddi, burst into the property for unknown reasons and draped an American flag over a lobby counter while spraying bullets,” Fox News reported.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez told Miami radio station 610 WIOD that the gunman was “yelling and spewing some information about President Trump.” Perez said while the exact words were difficult to understand, it was clearly an “anti-Trump sentiment” and the shooter “had an American flag that he did drape over the counter.”

“This guy was ready for war, he was waiting for our officers to come in,” Perez said.

“It appears he was trying to engage our police officers… in some type of ambush-style attack,” he continued. “He prepared the area for battle.”

According to police,”the suspect repeatedly called 911 and was actively shooting in an attempt to draw authorities inside,” Fox reported.

After engaging with a shootout with police, the gunman was eventually neutralized and is currently hospitalized in a stable condition. No guests or employees were injured, authorities said.

“In my opinion, they probably saved a hell of a lot of lives today, because this could have gone a lot worse,” Perez told 610 WIOD.

The Secret Service were also on the scene, investigating the incident.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of shooting that took place early this morning at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, FL,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “Special Agents from the Miami Field Office are on the scene and working closely with our law enforcement partners.”

The president’s son, Eric Trump, tweeted a message of thanks to police on Friday morning.

“A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD,” he wrote.

A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD. Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 18, 2018

The golf resort where the incident occurred, previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa, was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012.

Law enforcement were at the shooter’s home Friday morning and preparing to search the property.

Authorities said they are not ruling out terrorism.

